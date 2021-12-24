5 best action-adventure games to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

It’s that time of the year again when all the gamers in the world are showered with awesome discounts in some of their favorite games. The annual two-week-long winter sale has finally arrived on Steam, which will start on December 22, 2021 and will end on January 5, 2022.
Various AAA titles, indie games and other genres are going to get discounted heavily during this period of time. As a result, the Steam Winter Sale is the most appropriate time to add more games to your library, with many games at historically low prices. Users are recommended to keep an eye on the GameDeals Reddit forum.
This article will discuss some of the best action-adventure games to buy during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2021.
Here are some of the best action-adventure games to add to your collection during Steam Winter Sale 2021
Let's discuss the aforementioned game deals in detail.
1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
- Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game made by Respawn Entertainment. The story of the game is based on five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, featuring a Jedi Padawan becoming a target of the Galactic Empire and hunted down all over the galaxy.
The Standard Edition is available for ₹813 or $14.79 (63% discount) while the Deluxe Edition is available for ₹909 or $17.19 (65% discount) on Steam.
2) Red Dead Redemption 2
- Publisher: Rockstar Games
- Platforms: PlayStation 4, Stadia, Xbox One, and Windows PC
- Release Date: December 5, 2019
Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered to be one of the best action-adventure games of all time. Developed by Rockstar Studios, the game deals with the story of an outlaw dealing with the decline of the Wild West and his survival among corrupt government forces.
The Standard Edition of the game is available for ₹1,599 or $29.99 (50% discount), while the Ultimate Edition is available for ₹2,079 or $39.99 (60% discount). The Online only mode of the game is available for ₹749 or $9.99 (50% discount) on Steam.
3) Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Platforms: PlayStation 4, Stadia, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, and Windows PC
- Release Date: September 14, 2018
Shadow of the Tomb Raider falls under the single-player action-adventure games category, developed by Eidos-Montréal. The story follows a continuation of 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, but this time, Lara Croft explores the tropical regions of the Americas to the legendary city of Paititi.
The Definitive Edition of the game is available for ₹723 or $13.05 (85% discount) on Steam.
4) Control
- Publisher: 505 Games
- Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC
- Release Date: August 27, 2019
Control is one of those action-adventure games that defined ray-tracing upon release. The game narrates the story of a secret U.S. government agency violating the laws of reality. The character shown in the game has superpowers to get through challenging situations.
The Ultimate Edition of the game is available for ₹899 or $11.99 (70% discount) on Steam.
5) Horizon Zero Dawn
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platforms: PlayStation 4, and Windows PC
- Release Date: February 28, 2017
Horizon Zero Dawn was originally released for PlayStation but then got ported to PC on August 7, 2020. It is also considered to be one of the best action-adventure games of all time, where a young hunter survives in a world overrun by mechanical creatures and other enemies.
The game is available for ₹549 or $24.99 (50% discount) on Steam.
Other awesome games available in the sale that are worth checking
Apart from these games, there are a ton of other titles to choose from, to get immersed in and have a time of life. These are some other worthy mentions:
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Sekiro :Shadows Die Twice
- Watch Dogs
- Grand Theft Auto V