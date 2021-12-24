5 best action-adventure games to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

It’s that time of the year again when all the gamers in the world are showered with awesome discounts in some of their favorite games. The annual two-week-long winter sale has finally arrived on Steam, which will start on December 22, 2021 and will end on January 5, 2022.

Various AAA titles, indie games and other genres are going to get discounted heavily during this period of time. As a result, the Steam Winter Sale is the most appropriate time to add more games to your library, with many games at historically low prices. Users are recommended to keep an eye on the GameDeals Reddit forum.

This article will discuss some of the best action-adventure games to buy during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2021.

Here are some of the best action-adventure games to add to your collection during Steam Winter Sale 2021

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Control

Horizon Zero Dawn

Let's discuss the aforementioned game deals in detail.

1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC

Release Date: November 15, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game made by Respawn Entertainment. The story of the game is based on five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, featuring a Jedi Padawan becoming a target of the Galactic Empire and hunted down all over the galaxy.

The Standard Edition is available for ₹813 or $14.79 (63% discount) while the Deluxe Edition is available for ₹909 or $17.19 (65% discount) on Steam.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Stadia, Xbox One, and Windows PC

Release Date: December 5, 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered to be one of the best action-adventure games of all time. Developed by Rockstar Studios, the game deals with the story of an outlaw dealing with the decline of the Wild West and his survival among corrupt government forces.

The Standard Edition of the game is available for ₹1,599 or $29.99 (50% discount), while the Ultimate Edition is available for ₹2,079 or $39.99 (60% discount). The Online only mode of the game is available for ₹749 or $9.99 (50% discount) on Steam.

3) Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Stadia, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, and Windows PC

Release Date: September 14, 2018

Shadow of the Tomb Raider falls under the single-player action-adventure games category, developed by Eidos-Montréal. The story follows a continuation of 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, but this time, Lara Croft explores the tropical regions of the Americas to the legendary city of Paititi.

The Definitive Edition of the game is available for ₹723 or $13.05 (85% discount) on Steam.

4) Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC

Release Date: August 27, 2019

Control is one of those action-adventure games that defined ray-tracing upon release. The game narrates the story of a secret U.S. government agency violating the laws of reality. The character shown in the game has superpowers to get through challenging situations.

The Ultimate Edition of the game is available for ₹899 or $11.99 (70% discount) on Steam.

5) Horizon Zero Dawn

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, and Windows PC

Release Date: February 28, 2017

Horizon Zero Dawn was originally released for PlayStation but then got ported to PC on August 7, 2020. It is also considered to be one of the best action-adventure games of all time, where a young hunter survives in a world overrun by mechanical creatures and other enemies.

The game is available for ₹549 or $24.99 (50% discount) on Steam.

Other awesome games available in the sale that are worth checking

Apart from these games, there are a ton of other titles to choose from, to get immersed in and have a time of life. These are some other worthy mentions:

Assassin's Creed Origins

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Sekiro :Shadows Die Twice

Watch Dogs

Grand Theft Auto V

