How to get free Steam Winter Sale cards and Badge

Steam has kicked off its annual Winter Sale, and with it, the platform has opened up opportunities to earn free steam cards and craft Steam Winter Sale Badge.

Steam, the biggest PC gaming platform, has played a pivotal role in the development of the PC gaming ecosystem. From shaping a digital gaming library, to no added cost for accessing multiplayer and massive discounts urging players to pick new titles, Steam has pioneered the current PC gaming marketplace and made it a viable user-friendly option.

How to earn Steam Winter Sale trading cards?

The Steam Winter Sale has kicked off with a slew of discounts, with some going as high as 90%, urging players to pick up new titles for their library. The Steam Winter Sale Trading Card set comprises 10 different cards, and collecting all of them will let players craft a Steam Winter Sale Badge and proudly display it on their profiles.

So what are the different ways a player can earn a Steam Winter Sale card? Let’s take a look.

The different ways to get a steam card are as follows:

Voting in the Steam Awards.

Browsing Discovery Queue.

Crafting game badges.

Trading with friends.

As a reward for purchasing from the Steam Store.

1) Voting in The Steam Awards

Voting in the Steam Award (Image screen captured in Steam)

One of the first ways a player can earn a steam trading card is simply by voting for The Steam Awards 2021. As a player-driven endeavor, Steam emphasizes maximum participation from its massive player base.

As such, players can earn a Steam trading card just by voting. There are a total of 10 categories, and voting for each will award the player with one Steam Winter Sale card, which will result in the player getting 10 cards for free right away.

2) Browsing Discovery Queue

Discovery Queue (Image screen captured in Steam)

While voting does give the players the maximum amount of cards, it is a one-time affair. So how can a player earn more free cards? Through the Discovery Queue, of course.

Steam Discovery Queue suggests players new titles as a means of enticing them. Players can get a new card just by browsing the Discovery Queue every day during the Steam Winter Sale.

3) Crafting game badges

Steam Badges (Image screen captured from Steam)

One of the most effective ways to get new badges as well as new cards is by crafting badges of different games. Most titles on Steam have associating cards, and the sets can range anywhere from 5 cards to 20 cards. Steam gives players a certain number of cards, often 50%, for just playing the game on Steam.

Players can easily acquire the rest of the cards in the set from the trading and community market, and either craft or upgrade a badge. This will give the players a new badge with additional items such as wallpapers or stickers, along with new Steam sale cards.

4) Trading with friends

Trading with friends (Image screen captured on Steam)

As a player-driven endeavor, Steam encourages players to stay intact with the rest of the community. All Steam players can easily get multiple free cards following the prior steps, however, completing a set can be a different task altogether.

Often times a player can get multiple versions of the same card, but not a single version of a different card. In such situations, players can reach out to their Steam friends and offer trades to get new cards.

5) As a reward for purchasing from the Steam Store

Steam Winter Sale 2021 (Image screen captured from Steam)

As the biggest PC gaming platform, Steam is arguably the best place to nurture a digital game library. Even though the PC game market is fractured now more than ever, Steam still has the largest collection of PC games.

During the sale Steam offers massive discounts on titles across the library, and players are rewarded Steam Winter Sale card by simply buying games on Steam.

One thing that should be mentioned about the Steam Winter Sale trading card is that, unlike other game cards, they are perishable. This means they have a set expiry date. That’s why to get the most out of the collected cards, the players should craft Steam Sale Badges or sell them on the Community Market for Steam funds.

How to craft a Steam Winter Sale Badge?

The Steam Winter Sale 2021 badge can be crafted by players to display it proudly on their profiles. To craft the badge, players need a full set of Steam Winter Sale cards. The 10-card set comprises of the following cards,

Better With Friends

Game of the Year

Most Innovative Gameplay

Labour of Love

Sit Back and Relax

Outstanding Visual Style

Best Soundtrack

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck at

Steam Winter Sale 2021 Badge (Image screen captured via Steam)

After collecting all the cards, the player can head over to the badge section and click on the Craft button. This will instantly take the entire set and award the player with a Steam Winter Sale Badge, with additional goodies. The player can also upgrade their badges to higher-levels with new sets of Steam Sale cards.

One of the biggest additional attractions of Steam is the feature of collecting trading cards and crafting badges. Aside from the game-specific cards, Steam also has event-specific trading cards and badges for two of its biggest sales, The Summer and the Winter Sale. The Steam Winter Sale kicked off on December 22, 2021, and will last till January 5, 2022.

