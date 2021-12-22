The Steam Awards 2021: Nominees across all categories

Valve’s PC platform Steam has announced its nominees for the 2021 Steam Awards. Since the early days of Half-Life, Steam has been at the forefront of PC gaming. From localized pricing and exceptional support across operating systems to no extra annual charge for multiplayer titles, Steam has become an industry leader in gaming on PC.

The platform is widely popular for its unique annual price drop events with top-tier titles. The price drops 90% on some occasions. The Steam Awards are also highly coveted, given the platform's industry stature. The player choice-driven award selection process applies to titles across the Steam library.

2021 Steam Awards nominations

Steam has selected five nominees for each category based on player choices. Players can now cast their votes in each category to crown the winner.

One unfortunate limitation of the award is that nominations are limited to games on Steam. As the PC marketplace gets more divided each day, it means titles like Hitman 3 and Far Cry 6 don’t get a fair shot.

Game of the Year

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

Sniper Elite VR

Cooking Simulator VR

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect You to Die 2

Blair Witch VR Edition

Labour of Love

Dota 2

Terraria

Rust

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Better with Friends

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica Below Zero

Little Nightmares II

Bright Memory Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay

Inscryption

Twelve Minutes

Moncage

Deathloop

Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck at

World War Z Aftermath

Naraka Bladepoint

Nioh 2

Age of Empires IV

Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Nier Replicant

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear Strive

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story Rich Game

Life is Strange: True Colors

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Sit Back and Relax

Unpacking

Potion Craft

Farming Simulator 22

Townscaper

Dorfromantik

Players will be able to nominate their favorite game between December 22, 2021 (10:00 am PST) and January 3, 2022 (9:00 am PST) during the annual Steam Winter Sale.

