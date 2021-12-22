×
The Steam Awards 2021: Nominees across all categories

Steam Awards 2021 has revealed all the nominees (Image by Steam)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 22, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Valve’s PC platform Steam has announced its nominees for the 2021 Steam Awards. Since the early days of Half-Life, Steam has been at the forefront of PC gaming. From localized pricing and exceptional support across operating systems to no extra annual charge for multiplayer titles, Steam has become an industry leader in gaming on PC.

The platform is widely popular for its unique annual price drop events with top-tier titles. The price drops 90% on some occasions. The Steam Awards are also highly coveted, given the platform's industry stature. The player choice-driven award selection process applies to titles across the Steam library.

Announcing your #SteamAwards 🧡 nominees for Game of the Year!These were the best games of the year, hands down. You spent a lot of time playing it, a lot of time thinking about it, and a lot of time talking about it... and it's almost time to vote!store.steampowered.com/steamawards/20… https://t.co/J7NBvol5IA

2021 Steam Awards nominations

Steam has selected five nominees for each category based on player choices. Players can now cast their votes in each category to crown the winner.

One unfortunate limitation of the award is that nominations are limited to games on Steam. As the PC marketplace gets more divided each day, it means titles like Hitman 3 and Far Cry 6 don’t get a fair shot.

Game of the Year

  • Valheim
  • New World
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

  • Sniper Elite VR
  • Cooking Simulator VR
  • Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Blair Witch VR Edition

Labour of Love

  • Dota 2
  • Terraria
  • Rust
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Apex Legends

Better with Friends

  • Valheim
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

  • Psychonauts 2
  • Subnautica Below Zero
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Bright Memory Infinite
  • Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay

  • Inscryption
  • Twelve Minutes
  • Moncage
  • Deathloop
  • Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck at

  • World War Z Aftermath
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • Nioh 2
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Nier Replicant
  • Persona 5 Strikers
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story Rich Game

  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Days Gone
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Sit Back and Relax

  • Unpacking
  • Potion Craft
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Townscaper
  • Dorfromantik

Players will be able to nominate their favorite game between December 22, 2021 (10:00 am PST) and January 3, 2022 (9:00 am PST) during the annual Steam Winter Sale.

Edited by Srijan Sen
