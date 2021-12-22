The Steam Awards 2021: Nominees across all categories

Valve’s PC platform Steam has announced its nominees for the 2021 Steam Awards. Since the early days of Half-Life, Steam has been at the forefront of PC gaming. From localized pricing and exceptional support across operating systems to no extra annual charge for multiplayer titles, Steam has become an industry leader in gaming on PC.
The platform is widely popular for its unique annual price drop events with top-tier titles. The price drops 90% on some occasions. The Steam Awards are also highly coveted, given the platform's industry stature. The player choice-driven award selection process applies to titles across the Steam library.
2021 Steam Awards nominations
Steam has selected five nominees for each category based on player choices. Players can now cast their votes in each category to crown the winner.
One unfortunate limitation of the award is that nominations are limited to games on Steam. As the PC marketplace gets more divided each day, it means titles like Hitman 3 and Far Cry 6 don’t get a fair shot.
Game of the Year
- Valheim
- New World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Village
- Forza Horizon 5
VR Game of the Year
- Sniper Elite VR
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Blair Witch VR Edition
Labour of Love
- Dota 2
- Terraria
- Rust
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
Better with Friends
- Valheim
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Crab Game
Outstanding Visual Style
- Psychonauts 2
- Subnautica Below Zero
- Little Nightmares II
- Bright Memory Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Inscryption
- Twelve Minutes
- Moncage
- Deathloop
- Loop Hero
Best Game You Suck at
- World War Z Aftermath
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Nioh 2
- Age of Empires IV
- Battlefield 2042
Best Soundtrack
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Nier Replicant
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Outstanding Story Rich Game
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Village
- Days Gone
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Sit Back and Relax
- Unpacking
- Potion Craft
- Farming Simulator 22
- Townscaper
- Dorfromantik
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Players will be able to nominate their favorite game between December 22, 2021 (10:00 am PST) and January 3, 2022 (9:00 am PST) during the annual Steam Winter Sale.