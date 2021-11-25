Steam Awards nomination process and how to win the free badges

Valve’s Steam is without a doubt the biggest digital storefront on PC. Originally developed as a launcher for Half-Life, Steam is where most of the PC games are released. With localized pricing, achievements, and many other features, Steam is certainly a fan favorite platform.

Every year, Steam crowns deserving games with awards, which range from Game of the Year to Labor of Love, and the choices are entirely community-driven. As the first step of the awards, players have to select and nominate games from the store for an award. A game will be nominated for an award when a large section of the community nominates it.

The Steam Autumn Sale is taking place from November 24 to December 1, and Steam is giving away some amazing discounts across the store.

Steam Awards nomination categories

Every year players nominate and elect games across multiple categories, including the Game of the Year Award. The Nomination process has begun along with the annual Autumn Sale, while the voting process will take place during the Winter Sale in late December. The Winners will be declared on 3 January 2022.

With that being said, here are the categories for nominations:

Game of the Year Award

VR Game of the Year Award

Labor of Love Award

Better With Friends Award

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Best Game You Suck At Award

Best Soundtrack Award

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

Sit Back and Relax Award

How to win Steam Awards Nomination Committee badge

Awards Nomination Committee badge

The Steam Awards Nomination Committee badge is awarded to every player who participates in the nomination process. The badge consists of four levels, and players can make their way through all the levels quite easily by completing each task. The tasks for the badge are:

Nominate at least one game

Nominate games in all categories

Play a nominated game

Review or update review for a nominated game

The tasks are quite easy and can be done within an hour. They are designed to make sure everyone participates and plays the nominated games.

