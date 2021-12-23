Steam Winter Sale 2021: 5 best deals under $10

It's the last week before Christmas and as expected, the Steam Winter Sale 2021 has gotten underway to mark the occasion. It's a chance for gamers from all over the world to acquire great deals on titles for their own use or as gifts to their loved ones. With thousands of discounted games on offer in the Steam Winter Sale, there is certainly no shortage of options.

To that end, Steam has made it easier for users to sort their searches by incorporating genre and price-based categories. However, with so many great titles available at discounted prices during the Steam Winter Sale, it can prove daunting to pick the ones you like. The sale includes games that were released in 2021 and prior as well, and usually, older games are more heavily discounted.

Shortage of funds not a concern during Steam Winter Sale

Under normal circumstances, there are not too many great titles that can be acquired on a $10 budget. But thanks to the attractive discounts available during the Steam Winter Sale, gamers can make the most of their budget. Both indie titles as well as some great AAA games released over the past few years fall under the $10 segment during the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

Top 5 deals under $10 on the Steam Winter Sale 2021

5) Don't Starve Together

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date: April 21, 2016

Price and Discount: $5.09 (66%)

Don't Starve Together may be over five years old but the game feels as fresh in the 1000th hour as it did in the first. It takes the best qualities of the first game — Don't Starve — and adds the ability to play in co-op mode with random strangers or friends. At $5, players get to enjoy a Tim Burton-esque world where the sole objective is to survive in the wilderness.

However, that's easier said than done as several factors challenge the survival of the player's character time and again. Don't Starve Together presents serious gameplay in a fun manner, and each day of survival feels like a tale worth sharing with everyone.

4) Yakuza 0

Publisher: SEGA, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, PS3/PS4, Amazon Luna

Release Date: March 12, 2015; August 1, 2018

Price and Discount: $4.99 (75%)

Yakuza 0 is an absolute classic which was only released on PlayStation 3 at first. Over the years, the popular title has been released on Windows and Xbox as well.

Yakuza 0 is an action-adventure RPG set in a fictional Japanese city based on its real-life Japanese counterpart. The game has massive areas open for exploration and offers great customization and the ability to grow the player's character.

3) Slay the Spire

Publisher: Mega Crit Games

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Android, iOs

Release Date: January 23, 2019

Price and Discount: $9.99 (60%)

Slay the Spire falls just within most users' budget for the Steam Winter Sale, although it's one of the more expensive titles on the list. However, there have been very few games like it.

The game combines elements from roguelike and deck-building games to create a special experience. The players choose a character and take on several levels of a spire with a pre-made deck. They acquire rewards and have to expand their decks on the fly with the cards they receive. With great replayability and tons of fun, Slay the Spire is a must buy during the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

2) Hollow Knight

Publisher: Team Cherry

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Release Date: February 24, 2017

Price and Discount: $7.49 (50%)

Hollow Knight Silksong's absence at The Game Awards 2021 has irked many fans. However, the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is a great opportunity for new players to try their hand at the cult classic, which is available at a steep discount.

In the 2D action adventure game, players control a silent character who yields a pin-like weapon as a sword. Players explore the imaginary world of Hallownest by side-scrolling. Aside from encountering several enemies and bosses, players also get to interact with NPCs and learn about different lores and stories. With dynamic, non-linear gameplay, Hollow Knight is a game players shouldn't miss out on during the Steam Winter Sale.

1) Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One/X/S, PS4/PS5, Switch

Release Date: August 30, 2016

Price and Discount: $9.99 (80%)

It has been five years since the Game of the Year Edition of the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt came out. There have been several western RPGs since then but this game is quite easily the benchmark. In the game, players take on the role of Geralt of Rivia - arguably one of the most iconic names in the entire video game history.

As players set off on their journey to slay monsters for coins, they will encounter a beautiful story woven in the background. With a heavy discount available during the Steam Winter Sale 2021, and the second season of Netflix's Witcher series having just been released, it's the perfect time to dive into the franchise.

While many of the games available during the Steam Winter Sale 2021 have been out for years now, they offer plenty of memorable experiences. Also, with the passage of time, any bugs in the games have been quashed by the developers, while in some cases, post-launch features have been added in by way of quality-of-life improvements and downloadable content (DLCs).

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee