Steam Autumn Sale 2021: What games are on heavy discounts?

Just like every year, Valve is back with its Steam Autumn Sale (formerly Black Friday Sale), and just like every year, gamers will shell out their hard-earned money to Lord Gaben in exchange for some of the best games.

While almost every game on the Steam storefront is on heavy discount, we will list the 10 best games currently on sale.

10 games worth buying at the Steam Autumn Sale

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Arthur Morgan (Image via Rockstar)

Rockstar's Western Masterpiece has received the biggest price cut since its release nearly two years ago. With photo-realistic graphics and a beautifully crafted world to explore, this is a must for any gamer. Get it here.

Price: $29.99 ($59.99)

2) Deathloop

Colt Vahn (Image via Arkane/Bethesda)

Arkane/Bethesda's 2021 first-person shooter became an instant hit, owing to its gameplay, story (and Dishonored vibes). Experience this gem of a game at half the price of its first-ever Steam Autumn Sale.

Price: $29.99 (MRP $59.99)

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CPDR)

CDPR's 2020 action RPG was met with a lot of criticism at its release, thankfully after nearly a year, all those kinks have been ironed out, and what's left is an underrated gem, waiting to be explored.

Price: $29.99 (MRP $59.99)

4) Assassin's Creed Series

Edward Kenway (Image via Ubisoft)

Since its inception in 2007, Assassin's Creed has turned into an industry in itself. Spawning a plethora of media from games to books to movies to graphic novels and soon a series. Play the cult classic Assassin's Creed II along with every other entry until Odyssey, on sale at Steam Autumn Sale.

Price: $130.91 for the Bundle (MRP $414.87)

5) Halo: Master Chief Collection

Master Chief (Image via Halo)

The Master Chief Collection is the prime way to experience Master Chief's journey spanning across 5 (+1 game about ODSTs) games and 100's of hours. Buy it here.

Price: $19.99 (MRP $39.99)

6) Far Cry series

Far Cry 5 (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's first-person open-world series has become something of a staple for gamers, over the last couple of decades. Experience this mayhem of a franchise at reduced prices on Steam Autumn Sale.

Price: $45.37 for the bundle (MRP $214.92)

7) Batman Arkham series

Batman Arkham Collection (Image via Epic Store)

Rocksteady's meticulously crafted game(s) about the Caped Crusader has won millions of hearts, across the world. Experience this gem of a series, that is if you haven't already.

Get it here as a part of the Steam Autumn sale.

Price: $11.99 for the bundle (MRP $59.99)

8) Death Stranding

Death Stranding (Image via YouTube)

Kojima's latest brainchild. With amazing graphics, voice acting, mo-cap, and a stellar cast, this game plays out like a Christopher Nolan movie. Although the slightly tedious gameplay might get repetitive after a while, this game is still worth the buy. Also, the optimization is brilliant. Check it out at the Steam Autumn Sale here.

Price: $17.99 (MRP $59.99)

9) Days Gone

Days Gone (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Sony's open-world zombie game, released originally for the PS4, is a hell of an experience, with a nicely crafted world, beautiful graphics, tight gameplay, and terrifying zombies, it delivers it all. With 92% positive reviews on steam, this is a must-try. Check out the game at the Steam Autumn Sale here.

Price: $29.99 (MRP $49.99)

10) Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 (Image via Microsoft Store)

Microsoft's Forza series has been one of the best racing experiences, and with Forza Horizon 4, (players visit Great Britain), it is arguably one of the greatest racing games ever. With a good price cut for the Steam autumn sale, it's a must for any racing fan. Check it out here.

Price: $19.79 (MRP $59.99)

Which one are you grabbing? Let us know in the comments section below!

