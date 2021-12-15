When are Yakuza Games leaving Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass is adding new games to its expanding library from December 15.

On December 15 and 16, the Game Pass will extend its coverage to Among Us, Firewatch, and Mortal Kombat 11. However, numerous titles are also leaving the Xbox Game Pass Library before 2022 rolls around, including three Yakuza titles.

Three Yakuza games leaving Xbox Game Pass

Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are leaving the Xbox Game Pass, as well the PC Game Pass, on December 31. Those who have not played either title have about three weeks to enjoy the remastered Yakuza experience.

Albeit the sixth entry of the franchise, Yakuza 0 is a prequel to the original Yakuza. A trip into the late 80's glitz-addled districts of Kamurocho and Sotenbori, Yakuza 0 gives players the dual perspective of playing as both Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima alternatively, the latter as a supervisor in a cabaret nightclub.

Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2, respectively, are the next-gen remakes of the first two Yakuza games, originally released for the PlayStation 2. Together with Yakuza 0, they are an excellent modern-era recreation for the roots of Yakuza for new players, as well as a nostalgic send back for its original fans.

The two remasters, both set in an overhauled Kamuchoro district, replicate the high-octane brawling action of yore with a healthy dose of tight modern controls, complementing it with new mechanics.

Instead of Mr. Shakedown, the Kiwami games add the 'Majima Everywhere' system that allows Goro Majima to materialize randomly to challenge Kiryu to a duel.

After December 31, the Xbox Game Pass will still contain a good number of Yakuza titles: including the original Yakuza 1 and 2 and its sequels all the way up to Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

About Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service from Microsoft, giving users access to 150+ AAA Xbox games at the cost of a monthly subscription. Other than first-party games from Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft, and Bethesda, likely staying in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass indefinitely, the Xbox Game Pass also brings titles from 2K, Bandai Namco, Capcom, WB Games, and more.

