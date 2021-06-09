GoldenEye 007 built from the ground up inside Far Cry 5, thanks to one player's 1400 hour effort

Almost all single-player levels from the 1997 N64 Shooter GoldenEye 007 are now playable on Far Cry 5, courtesy of the meticulous efforts of one dedicated player.

Far Cry 5 came out in 2018, and with it came its level editor, which is also known as Far Cry Arcade. Since its inception, it has been used for all kinds of different purposes, but Krollywood’s creation (or one could call it recreation) is perhaps the grandest one.

Krollywood harnessed their love of the 1997 shooter and recreated it using Far Cry 5’s map editor, wholly rebuilding the Nintendo 64 game from the ground up, except for the secret bonus levels.

The making of GoldenEye 007 inside Far Cry 5's Arcade Mode

In a conversation with Kotaku, Krollywood said that the recreation took roughly 1,400 hours over nearly three years.

The intrepid fan that Krollywood is, they even made a YouTube playlist strenuously documenting in-depth walkthroughs of each individual level.

While many games offer level editors, the reason Krollywood mentioned for choosing Far Cry 5 was the sheer number of objects it offered, since it also features stuff from games like Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs. Combining assets from all three franchises, Far Cry 5’s level editor undoubtedly allows a large variety of levels and styles.

Players wanting to jump in and play GoldenEye 007 in Far Cry 5 can head to the game’s Arcade mode. From there, they will have to choose "Solo & Coop" and find the search function. A search for the creator’s PSN username "Perfect-Dark1982" will pull up a list of all the GoldenEye 007 levels.

Quite notably, Ubisoft’s upcoming installment to the Far Cry franchise, Far Cry 6, will not have a level editor available to players, as stated by Ubisoft’s Alexandre Letendre in a recent Ask Me Anything Reddit thread.

Far Cry 6 is releasing on October 7th, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod