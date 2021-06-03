5 reasons to be excited about Far Cry 6

Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 will launch around October of this year, packing wide exploration, combat sequences and direct consequences from player actions. Fans who've played previous Far Cry games will be hyped for the game's release, but there are other features to be excited about.

From the looks of the cinematic trailer, Far Cry 6 takes place outside of the normal tropical island setting and in a more urban area. Revolving around Yara under El Presidente Anton, players can roam from jungles to city streets while progressing through the story.

5 reasons fans are anticipating Far Cry 6 eagerly

1) Player choices

Image via Ubisoft

Unlike previous Far Cry games, player actions and decisions in Far Cry 6 will have a direct impact on the world, helping or hurting others. Freedom reigns throughout the game as players battle against the dictator's wrath.

Recruiting animals to fight alongside the player is also possible, similar to other Far Cry games. Rojas, the main protagonist, can even be customized to an extent.

2) Different world

Image via Ubisoft

The setting that takes place in Far Cry 6 seems different than any other game in its franchise. While the cinematic doesn't delve too deeply into the world, players can see that this game is going to reach a new level of world-building.

As Rojas leads his or her team of rebels through the game, varied elements of the map will burst through. The map itself could be much larger, given that there are two parts: jungle and city.

3) Terrifying plot

Image via Ubisoft

The Caribbean island of Yara is amid an internal war with rebellious freedom fighters on one side and a dictator on the other. The cinematic reveals the shocking truth behind the story that players will unlock along the way.

Yara appears to be a ticking time bomb just waiting for someone to come and tip the scales to one side or the other. With just the trailer's release, Far Cry 6 looks set to bring an energizing story and action-packed scenes.

4) New stealth option

Image via Ubisoft

Many players have stated that the stealth system in the Far Cry franchise lacks depth and is one sided. Well, Far Cry 6 adds a new feature that allows players to blend in with the regular crowd by holstering their weapon.

Enemies in this franchise are infamously known for attacking players on sight, even without any prior conflict. However, players can now sneak around more effectively through enemy lines as long as they don't get too close.

5) Rideable horses

Image via Ubisoft

Lacking the ability to ride horses in Far Cry 5 seemed a little out of place given the setting. Far Cry 6 gives players the option to finally ride horses for quick in-game travel, pleasing new and old fans alike.

Though cars are the go-to travel method and have customization methods, it's nice to see a new feature in a lengthy franchise like this. It shows that the company listens to its fans and cares, creating an eagerness to discover more elements the developers might have hidden.

