THQ Nordic confirms 'Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed' launch details: Platforms, release date, and more

More and more franchises from the golden days of gaming are getting reimagined. THQ Nordic's upcoming Destroy All Humans! 2 remake is another addition to the ever-growing catalog. The publisher has finally announced details about the sci-fi exploration game based on the iconic PS2-era series.

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is a remake of the PS2 game, just like 2020's iteration was a remake of the original game. Crypto the Alien is back again, and he's itching for revenge. The KGB must be held responsible for blowing up his mothership and that's excuse enough to cause carnage around its sandbox levels.

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed rolls more retro goodnesss into a modern format

Built on Unreal Engine 4 just like the original, this remade sequel aims to be bolder and bigger. Not just compared to the PS2 foundation but also the first game's remake. Players will explore a fictional 1960's Earth either on foot or flying around a streotypically designed flying saucer.

As with the PS2 original, players must navigate Crypto around each level and engage in objectives to bring KGB to their knees. It retains the same over-the-top humor one would expect from a Saturday morning cartoon show. Players will have a variety of powers at their disposal, like body snatching and jet-pack flight.

Crypto will also have a variety of weapons and abilities at his disposal to help spice up the gameplay even further. These include the Meteor Strike that causes three meteors to crash at the target location.

Reprobed will take players to different parts of the world, such as San Francisco, London, and Japan. This remake will also feature a two-player co-op for twice the fun and destruction. With two human-abducting aliens in cahoots, the entire campaign can be played through this way.

When will Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed release and for what platforms?

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed was first announced in 2021, but is confirmed to be coming later this year - August 30, 2022 to be specific.

Unlike the original, this game will be released on a comparatively limited selection of platforms. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only. So, it seems like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch owners will miss out on this one.

This makes sense since the developers want the open world to be larger and denser than ever before. But seeing that the first remake was released for those platforms as well, this news is unfortunate.

Additions to this remake include the ability to change skins for space. On that note, Crypto skins from the first game will also make a comeback. Pre-ordering Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed will grant access to the multiplayer spin-off Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage as well, which is already available to buy on PS4, XB1, and PC.

