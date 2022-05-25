Destroy All Humans: Clone Carnage possible release date, platform and more

Destroy All Humans has been an overall success as a game as it has several enjoyable elements for the players. It has long been known that there will be a successor to the 2020 release when THQ Nordic announced Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed. However, a recent Xbox Store post has revealed that there could be more coming the way of fans as far as the first game is concerned.

The game's context is interesting, as players get to play as aliens for a change. The first game is set in the era of the Cold War and is a humorous take on several alien movies made throughout history. The action takes place on Earth as players play in the boots of an alien called Crypto. His objective is to save his planet, and if the leaks are true, there will be a brand new DLC in the form of Clone Carnage.

Xbox Store leaks upcoming Clone Carnage DLC for Destroy All Humans

The announcement of a sequel was made long back by THQ Nordic, and there have also been trailers. Players will be able to play as Crypto once again in Reprobed. Before it's released, there could be a brand new DLC for players titled Clone Carnage.

There hasn't been too much of a reveal, as whatever's known so far is based on the leaks in the store. The DLC seems to be a standalone multiplayer addition with its own set of maps. There will also be different modes, and players will have the option to play in a 4-player multiplayer. It will also support local split-screen co-ops.

The leak hasn't mentioned an official release date, but the Reddit post which reported the leak stated May 31 as the potential schedule. It remains to be seen if the actual release will have the same dates. If that's the case, players won't have to wait long to enjoy the content, as it's around a week from writing.

Fans will also need to wait till the final release to be aware of the possible platforms. It will certainly be available on Xbox as the leak occurred there. The remake version of Destroy All Humans is available on Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation. The game is also added to the Xbox Game Pass, and Clone Carnage is set to repeat that.

It should be noted that THQ Nordic hasn't informed anything officially, so players should wait for the official confirmation. As for the remake of the second game, players will likely be getting more information later in the year.

THQ Nordic will be conducting its showcase in August, and there's also the Summer Games Fest. In the meantime, players can expand their first game experience with the upcoming DLC.

Edited by R. Elahi