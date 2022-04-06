Humble Choice April 2022 to include Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans! and more

After last month's amazing bundle for the Humble Choice subscription, Humble Bundle has another delectable offer for fans. April brings a fresh new selection of games, from major to indie.

This time, the picks are admittedly less exciting than the March 2022 Humble Choice - however, avid gamers will still find a lot to love.

The main stars of this pack are Ghostrunner and Destroy All Humans! The former is a fast-paced, first-person parkour game, while the latter is a modern remake of a beloved PS2 open world classic. Both are AA games that have been well received by fans and critics.

This month, the subscription will also include a handful of smaller games.

Here's everything offered in April 2022's Humble Choice

Take a look at all eight games included in the Humble Bundle's April 2022 Humble Choice selection.

Monster Sanctaury

Metroidvania and monster-taming RPGs blend together in this unique adventure from Moi Rai Games and Team17. Monster Sanctuary boasts just a little over 100 monsters, each with abilities that can be used outside of combat.

When faced with adversity, call upon your friendly monster to engage in turn-based battles. The world of Monster Sanctuary also hides many secrets, thanks to its non-linear layout.

KILLSQUAD

KILLSQUAD is an action-packed, isometric twin-stick shooter/hack & slash. Novarama delivers an experience brimming with foes to fight, new skills to unlock for each class, and 4-player co-op. All battles take place across five planets.

There are lots of contracts to undertake and loot to collect, replete with on-screen visual chaos.

Suzerain

As President Rayne, you are granted full reign of handling the affairs of the country of Sordland. Suzerain is a text-based RPG from Torpor Games.

Taking on the role of a country's president is no small task, so players will be burdened with managing aspects like welfare, economy and law.

Threat looms from both inside and outside sources, with opposing armies and corrupt politicians - will you lead the country to ruin or glory?

Chicken Police

Chicken Police is a black-and-white noir adventure packed with humor and anthropomorphic animals. The Wild Gentlemen have crafted a narrative-heavy investigation.

Two clucking frenemies must embark on a new case together where players will encounter voiced NPCs, engage in minigames and deduce the culprit. All of this is cast through a nostalgic cinematic filter.

Space Accident

Set in the year 2117, a spacecraft engineer is sent on a CCM-1 (Callisto Colonization Mission) expedition. The goal was to colonize Callisto, the satellite of Jupiter. However, things go awry and players must solve puzzles to advance the storyline.

Whale Rock Games' Space Adventure is a first-person puzzler akin to peers like Portal. Challenges range from activating pressure plates and doorways to reflecting lasers. However, it is narrative driven with story notes to be discovered.

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

The land of Tasos is in peril with the rise of an ancient evil. The Titans within four Great Dungeons stir, causing the Goddesses to pray for a group of heroes to save the day.

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos from Heliocentric Studios and Team17 is a dungeon crawler with roguelike elements. Play solo or take on this journey with friends in up to 4-player co-op.

There are tons of enemies to defeat, weapons and items to collect, and a village to rebuild.

Ghostrunner

Acting as a collaboration between Slipgate Ironworks and 505 Games, Ghostrunner is one of the most memorable cyberpunk games in recent memory. Play as a blade-weilding killer tasked with climbing Dharma Tower and face the Keymaster after a cataclysmic event.

The game is renowned for its fast pace, one-hit-kill combat, and challenging level design.

Destroy All Humans!

Black Forest Games and THQ Nordic band together to revive a cherished title from the sixth-generation. Return to the 1950s as the grey alien Crypto-137. Bring chaos to open world locales and take down the US government. Employ an assortment of weaponry, psychic abilities, and even a flying saucer to harvest human DNA.

