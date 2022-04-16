Can you play SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated multiplayer? Platforms, crossplay details, and more

THQ Nordic's 2020 remake of the beloved SpongeBob PS2/GC/XB classic was met with huge anticipation at launch. The modern rendition, subtitled Rehydrated, updates the cult-classic platformer for modern platforms with new graphics, content, and other features.

PlayStation @PlayStation Liberated riches, an absorbent hero, and deck-building adventure await in the PlayStation Plus games of April, available starting Tuesday: play.st/3JY7cYg Liberated riches, an absorbent hero, and deck-building adventure await in the PlayStation Plus games of April, available starting Tuesday: play.st/3JY7cYg https://t.co/VzuoegYA0s

Luckily, the game is also free this month for PS Plus subscribers, so PlayStation fans can revisit this gem. Those of you experiencing the acclaimed 3D action platformer for the first time might be intrigued about the game.

Does SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated have multiplayer?

The short answer is: yes, it does. While the original game was a purely single-player affair, Purple Lamp Studios' remake added a brand new two-player horde mode. Here, players work together to get through over 20 islands, each featuring waves of enemies and hazards to overcome. It can be played split-screen or online. The gameplay differs slightly from the base game in the sense that the multiplayer mode is played from an isometric perspective.

There are several characters from the iconic Nickelodeon series to pick from. These consist of mainstays like SpongeBob and Patrick, to more bizarre inclusions like Mr. Krabs and Gary the snail. Each has unique movesets inspired by the TV show, so it's great to see that the developers truly appreciate the source material.

Unfortunately, there is no co-op for the single-player campaign, just like the original. Therefore, players who wish to team up with a buddy will have to stick to the horde mode.

What is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated about?

Keeping in line with the series' lore and humor, the evil genius Plankton once again attempts to steal Krusty Krab's Krabby Patty secret formula. He develops a contraption called the Duplicatotron 3000 that can churn out robots to aid his takeover plan. However, things take a wrong turn when he realizes the robots are set to disobey their maker, eventually causing havoc all over Bikini Bottom. Visually, it is an Unreal Engine 4 game that brings an almost cel-shaded look to its vibrant environments as well as the denizens of the underwater city.

Players control the protagonist SpongeBob, as well as a few other characters like Patrick the starfish and Sandy the squirrel. Players run, jump, platform, and attack foes across colorful levels inspired by the beloved show. Given its collectathon nature, there are many collectibles to find, bosses to defeat, and secrets to uncover. The writing and characters all maintain the comedic nature of the show for a truly authentic experience.

What platforms is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated on?

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is a multi-platform game. It is available on PC, PS4, XB1, and Nintendo Switch. It can also be played on PS5 and XSX|S via backwards compatibility. Additionally, it has also been ported to Android, iOS, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

Edited by Siddharth Satish