Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023 as WB Games Avalanche reveals release date

The release date of Hogwarts Legacy has finally been revealed by WB Games Avalanche and the fears of many have come true.

The Wizarding World RPG has been pushed to early next year from its stated release period of Holiday 2022. Furthermore, the recent announcement has clarified that the game's release date for Nintendo Switch will be revealed soon.

Potterheads have been speculating for some time now that Hogwarts Legacy will be delayed yet again. There had been barely any new information from WB Games Avalanche ever since the dedicated State of Play in March. Players have been clamoring for a new trailer and release date for some time now.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released early next year

WB Games Avalanche shared the news on both their and Hogwarts Legacy's official social media channels. The developers revealed that the highly anticipated game will be launched on February 10, 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The team will reveal the release date for Nintendo Switch sometime soon.

In a short clip, Chandler Wood, the community manager for WB Games Avalanche, acknowledged that legions of players impatiently waiting for the title will likely be disappointed to see the title delayed to 2023. He stated that the developers were excited to finally reveal the release date.

"The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience."

There has been scant information available regarding Hogwarts Legacy ever since March when players got an extended in-depth look at the wizarding world of 1890s and its gameplay. Players were eagerly waiting for the title to appear at the Summer Game Fest, but that hope did not come to fruition.

Over the summer, no official news regarding the release date, editions or pre-order details were shared. The latest information shared by the developers was at the Autodesk presentation regarding the developmental journey behind the massive title.

Players had long been afraid that the lack of such information, unlike Gotham Knights, may indicate towards the fact that the game is set to be delayed again. On top of that, the promise of an RPG title set in the beloved wizarding world has raised the bar high and WB Games Avalanche will be trying their best to bring the world to life.

Although the news is disappointing as players will have to wait further to step into Hogwarts as students, it also means that the developers will have more time to fine-tune and polish the project.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles of the last few years and it is better to wait for a completed work than have an unfinished one that is riddled with bugs and glitches at launch.

