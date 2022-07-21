With months of no new information, the hype surrounding Hogwarts Legacy might be running low

The wait for Hogwarts Legacy has been a long one and there are still a number of months left before the game's current release period of holiday 2022. Unfortunately for the Potterheads eagerly twiddling their thumbs for the title's arrival, information from the developers has been scarce.

Set in 1890, Hogwarts Legacy will have players step into Hogwarts as a freshly enrolled fifth-year student. Players will be able to attend classes to learn about spells, potions, handling magical creatures and more. The wizarding world is primarily threatened by dark wizards and an impending goblin rebellion.

The game has one release trailer that came back in 2020 and a State of Play gameplay reveal that was held earlier this year in March.

There have been occasional posts from the official Twitter channel that show Hogwarts Legacy in short clips.

There were two more YouTube videos, with one being a rainy spring night ASMR video and another focusing on the next-gen features in an immersion trailer. But without much significant information and trailers since March, players impatiently asking for something or the other.

Hogwarts Legacy fans are impatiently waiting for a new trailer

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most anticipated games of the last few years and justifiably so. Potterheads have long had the dream of a fully-fleshed-out RPG set in the wizarding world and WB Games Avalanche is set to fulfill it. Ever since the leaks back in 2018, players have been biding their time to step into the game's world.

The 2020 reveal quickly became one of the most viewed trailers on PlayStation's YouTube channel, but the game had to be delayed from its initial release date of 2021. When the dedicated State of Play trailer was finally announced, players breathed a sigh of relief as they were finally getting to see an extended glimpse at the gameplay.

The 14-minute PS5 gameplay showcased the beautifully rendered wizarding world of 1890, the detailed depiction of the iconic Hogwarts castle, the protagonist, the mechanics of Hogwarts Legacy and more. It also featured conversations from the developers regarding their thought process and passion for the project.

Hogwarts Legacy was trending soon after and dominated every social media conversation for weeks to come. Potterheads were delighted to see their long-anticipated title in all its glory. Fans nit-picked each and every scene of the trailer, hoping to find some hidden secrets and easter eggs.

Others discussed the implications of buying the title with respect to the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.

Reddit and Twitter were filled with what players expected to see in-game when it finally arrived and what they speculated upon seeing the trailer. The developers also continued to post short clips from the trailer with interesting captions on Twitter to sustain the excitement and foster more conversations among fans.

WB Games Avalanche @AvalancheWB While putting together last week's trailer, we came across this hilarious bug and had to share. While putting together last week's trailer, we came across this hilarious bug and had to share. https://t.co/eLq2SQFN9j

They did an excellent job at it, too. Players especially enjoyed the little bugs that the developers shared, showcasing the developmental process and its struggles, and praised the team's surprising transparency. The trailer also confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022 itself during the holiday period.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer. Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer.

But frustratingly ever since, players have not gotten another glimpse at the gameplay or announcement of new mechanics or locations. Chandler Wood, the community manager for WB Games Avalanche, earlier shared in a tweet that the developers were working on something exciting and had some "pretty cool stuff" to show later in the summer.

One had hoped that Hogwarts Legacy would feature during the Summer Game Fest, but that did not happen. Fans were recently excitedly conjecturing that the team's presence at the Autodesk Vision Series may have resulted in a trailer. Wood quashed any such hope and rather stated that it would involve "cool insights into [the] development process and animation pipeline."

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife I've seen some excitement around our session at the Autodesk Vision Series and want to set expectations. It's a developer-focused event with cool insights into our development process and animation pipeline, but don't expect a big new trailer or other information. I've seen some excitement around our session at the Autodesk Vision Series and want to set expectations. It's a developer-focused event with cool insights into our development process and animation pipeline, but don't expect a big new trailer or other information.

Wood's tweet led many to question when exactly they will be seeing something new as it is the "middle of the summer" now. Some wondered if late August or early September would be the chosen time for the next trailer. One even wondered if the title would be delayed to the next year.

John @john_rocksteady @FinchStrife When can we expect information then? it's the middle of the summer. @FinchStrife When can we expect information then? it's the middle of the summer.

GamerSeve3N @gamerseve3n @FinchStrife When will you reveal the PRE ORDER date? This small event takes place on August 03,so it's running out of time for announcement, can you at least reveal if it's still going to be in 2022? I understand that Marketing is together with playstation but each new release? @AvalancheWB @FinchStrife When will you reveal the PRE ORDER date? This small event takes place on August 03,so it's running out of time for announcement, can you at least reveal if it's still going to be in 2022? I understand that Marketing is together with playstation but each new release? @AvalancheWB

Although speculation and appreciation pieces have continued on the game's subreddit, it is clear that players want WB Games Avalanche to showcase another trailer of the game, revealing new information, with around five months left till the release period.

There are plenty that fans don't yet know about the game, with one of the most commonly asked questions being whether Quidditch is present.

The developers are also yet to confirm the release date for Hogwarts Legacy or the pre-order options and various editions of the title. Fans will be hoping that the summer does indeed see a new trailer for the game that will once again light up social media and have players salivating over what to expect when the title finally arrives.

