Hogwarts Legacy PS5 immersion trailer showcases dynamic light bars for houses, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and more

Fans will be elated to find that the official YouTube channel of PlayStation has dropped a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the wizarding world RPG being developed by WB Games Avalanche. Although not the same as a trailer with fresh information other than one, the short clip provides a look at how the title will play on the next-gen platforms.

Fans of the upcoming RPG Hogwarts Legacy have been clamoring for new trailers for the game for the past few weeks now. The highly anticipated title has seen only two video clippings in the span of nearly two years now. Despite the latest footage and the dedicated State of Play in March that showcased 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay, players are starving for new information surrounding the title.

The short trailer will not fill that vacuum but will further excite players who are impatiently waiting to get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy.

New Hogwarts Legacy trailer depicts how the game will run on PlayStation 5

Fans will be disappointed to learn that the new trailer features no unseen footage, but the blog post does contain some new information. The short clip of around one minute focuses on how the game will perform on the PlayStation 5 console, which has been elusive even now for some.

The next-gen console boasts a number of powerful features that enhance immersion and the developers will be looking to properly utilize it.

Stunning 4K resolution and dynamic light bars

The video starts by stating that players will be able to experience the stunning wizarding world of 1890 in 4K, provided they have the requisite display. This is excellent news because the game will definitely have remarkable visual fidelity which players would love to enjoy.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Devs Feel the magic at your fingertips in Hogwarts Legacy 🪄Devs @AvalancheWB explain how the DualSense controller makes casting each spell feel unique: play.st/3Nuz0oz Feel the magic at your fingertips in Hogwarts Legacy 🪄Devs @AvalancheWB explain how the DualSense controller makes casting each spell feel unique: play.st/3Nuz0oz https://t.co/5M4JgwELsF

The earlier gameplay reveal has already showcased various locations around the world of Hogwarts Legacy that players will be stepping into.

Both Hogwarts and the wizarding world beyond the castle walls look absolutely breathtaking in the footage shown and a 4K display would do proper justice to it. Players will also have a choice between Fidelity and Performance graphics modes.

Potterheads who wear their houses on their sleeve will love to hear that they will be able to flaunt it on their PlayStation DualSense controllers as the game will feature the option of dynamic light bars. The game will allow players to choose their own houses from the four available, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, at the beginning of the game.

Each of these houses have their own unique signature colors and badges that have been recently revealed by WB Games Avalanche. The respective common rooms shown in the gameplay also reveal attempts to capture the mood of the houses.

The Dynamic Light Bar will thus effectively increase the immersion of the witch or the wizard playing - "blue and bronze for Ravenclaw, scarlet and gold for Gryffindor, green and silver for Slytherin, and yellow and black for Hufflepuff."

Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will help players feel the magic

One of the most sought-after features in present day controllers has been the option of haptic feedback. The DualSense controller provides players with this mechanic which allows them to feel the action on the screen in detail through nuanced vibrations.

Be it soaring on the back of a Hippogriff or barrelling through on a metal rail, players will feel like they are right in the action. Even the mere act of crushing ingredients with a mortal and pestle or the screech of a Mandrake seedling will be felt through DualSense controllers.

The gameplay trailer has already revealed that duelling and spell casting will be an integral part of Hogwarts Legacy. Players will be able to combine various spells to defend and attack their enemies.

The Death Curse was even featured in the trailer. The latest video showcased how players will be able to "feel the force of magic" through adaptive triggers.

PlayStation states:

"Adaptive Triggers on DualSense wireless controllers feature dynamic resistance levels that are designed to simulate the feel of interacting with different tools, weapons, and vehicles in supported PS5 games."

Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to feel the magic they cast in-game at extraordinary depths through the use of this technology. The community manager of WB Games Avalanche stated in a PlayStation blog post that:

"With so many spells at your disposal, the adaptive triggers allow for more flexibility in combat. You’ll feel the magical resistance at your fingertips through every spell, whether firing off a basic cast or summoning the strength for a more powerful charm. Spells will feel unique when you cast them, thanks to haptic feedback providing a direct connection between the DualSense controller and your wand."

It continued further, saying:

"We’ve specifically isolated these effects to the right side of the controller to let the DualSense become an extension of the wand you hold in the game. And when you deflect a spell with Protego, you’ll feel the sizzling of the magic being reflected and absorbed by the Shield Charm."

3D audio and confirmation of the Floo Network

Players will also be able to enjoy the soundscape of Hogwarts Legacy through the use of the PS5 console's Tempest 3D Audiotech. There are countless activities happening surrounding the protagonist and players will be able to experience the sound all around them - from "the soft flap of a Hippogriff's wings" to the "effects of each spell" they cast.

A new piece of information that the blog post confirmed is the presence of the Floo Network. Potterheads had been speculating about it for some time now and they will be glad to see the developers having added it. The blog reads:

"Additionally, expect the PlayStation 5’s ultra high-speed SSD to provide quick loading times no matter how you choose to move from place to place, whether you take the scenic route on a broom or fast travel via the Floo Network."

Hogwarts Legacy is all set to arrive in Holiday 2022. The short trailer does an exemplary job at hyping players up for the release of the title and showcases what it will bring to the PlayStation 5 console.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan