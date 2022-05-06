"I hope we get a pet": Hogwarts Legacy fans wants the ability to raise their own animals in game

It will be fair to claim that Hogwarts Legacy has a lot riding for it as far as fan expectations are concerned. Ever since the game was announced at the PlayStation State of Play event, there has been massive hype surrounding it.

As news has come out about the plot and more, fans haven't been able to hold their excitement for what awaits them shortly. While the release is still far away, many are already making wishlists about things they would love to do in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to become the largest video game influenced by the world of Harry Potter. The backdrop, however, will be a fresh one as players will be taken to the late 1800s. So far, there are many interesting things that developer Avalanche Software has revealed. Some players hope that they will be able to raise pets within the game.

Hogwarts Legacy players want the ability to care for and raise their pets, like in the movies

Pets in the world of Harry Potter have played a significant role. Few can forget the sacrifice Hedwig made to save Harry Potter from a curse, while everyone can remember the disguise Ron's 'pet' kept on carrying.

With Hogwarts Legacy teasing magical creatures' presence, Reddit user u/villainized posted about a wish they had. They stated that it would be wonderful if players could raise pet creatures just like it was written in the books. The user wants these creatures to be made part of missions, which will be cool.

Other users also expressed their opinions on the topic, and the overwhelming feelings are quite positive. One player believes that raising pets will be the initiation for them to learn how to care for magical creatures. They believe that the pets and the job of raising them will be like a tutorial.

It seems that someone wants to go the way of Neville from Harry Potter as they are threatening to 'riot' if they don't get a toad.

While toads are described as boring and old-fashioned in the books, one player feels that their demands could result in nobody getting one as an option.

Some are much more pragmatic with their wishes. One player believes that there should be some sort of limitation on the use of pets. Otherwise, Hogwarts Legacy might lose its charm and become a copy of other video games and lose out on its essence.

Some feel that the pets can be used to send messages to friends. This is an interesting idea that will take some complications to implement in a proper way.

Another user suggested that the State of Play also showcased having owls as possessions of the players. It will be a matter of the future to find out to what extent pets are allowed in Hogwarts Legacy.

One player feels that it's quite likely that players will get pets in the game. However, they also believe that pets will have a limited role and not be what the main post owner asked for.

It's quite clear that most of the fans are hoping to get pets in Hogwarts Legacy. To what extent will those be available is a matter of the future. More information will be released either via the developers earlier or directly when the game releases.

