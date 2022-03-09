Where to watch PlayStation State of Play 2022: Time, livestream link, expectations, and more

It's that time of the year when Sony will be hosting the PlayStation State of Play 22 event, and it's exciting news for fans all over the globe. The State of Play event has been Sony's flagship program to showcase the upcoming video games.

State of Play returns this Wednesday, March 9. Tune in at 2 PM PT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers.

Naturally, fans have been asking for a long time when the PlayStation State of Play 2022 will occur. It has been a long time since the last State of Play event was conducted. At the beginning of March, there had been certain rumors.

As of yesterday, Sony has now officially confirmed the date of the event as March 9. Additionally, the gaming giant has also given out vital information like time and how to watch the event.

All important details about the upcoming PlayStation State of Play 2022

As mentioned above, the PlayStation State of Play 2022 will be held on March 9. The event will start at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET/11:00 PM CET and will broadcast worldwide.

At 2PM tomorrow, there's a 20-minute long State of Play!

Watching the event will be simple as Sony has already mentioned the proper links from which the streams are viewable. If gamers want to follow it on Twitch, they will have to go here. Alternately, fans can follow it on YouTube by following this link.

Watching the streams won't cost anything as it's available on both platforms for absolutely free of cost. However, players should not miss the time as the event is not planned to be too long.

As per the official information, the PlayStation State of Play 2022 event is scheduled for 20 minutes. However, fans need not be disappointed as many exciting things await them.

Sony did clarify that there will not be any PSVR2 games, or hardware features. Just that it will "focus on games" - So I'm guessing no Spartacus stuff.

There are already rumors of some of the most popular upcoming titles being part of the show. Fans should expect western flavors as well since Sony has officially declared it. The focus will be on different Japanese studios and publishers, but there will also be updates from studios located elsewhere.

5 more days until *supposedly #HogwartsLegacy is shown, otherwise someone is Very VERY wrong. (I personally am not expecting it but we'll see)

There are strong rumors about Ghostwire Tokyo and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for the two Japanese Games. The list becomes a bit wider for global games, but the incredibly-hyped Hogwarts Legacy might feature.

There have been many rumors all over social media. Not many hours are left before the flagship event begins. If some of the rumored games indeed make an entry, it could set the gaming community buzzing once again.

Edited by Shaheen Banu