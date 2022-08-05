Hogwarts Legacy fans catch a glimpse of the character creation screen at Autodesk showcase

Hogwarts Legacy developers revealed several things during their tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series. The presentation included a short cinematic cutscene, the tools used to create characters, and a look at the in-game character creation screen. The footage has really excited fans who have been eagerly waiting for WB Games Avalanche to announce the release date.

Set in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy will play a prequel to the beloved wizarding world of Harry Potter. Players will get to etch their own legacy in the annals of wizarding history as they step into the iconic school of Witchcraft and Wizardry as fifth-year students.

WB Games Avalance provides a look at the character creation screen in Hogwarts Legacy with various options

Collated and shared on the game's subreddit by u/AndrewGamez1, the post showcases previews of five of the six options that seem to be available in-game during the character creation screen.

The five visible options are as follows:

Presets - Various available presets of character models for those who do not want to spend their time tinkering with every option.

Facewear - A number of face shapes are available, with players also getting the option to add glasses. Players will further be able to change the skin color.

Hairstyle - Players get a plethora of hair colors and hairstyles to choose from.

Complexion - This tab offers customization options for freckles, moles, scars, and markings.

Eyebrows - Players will get the option to customize their eye color, eyebrow color, and eyebrow shape with this tab.

Potterheads speculated that the sixth option that was not shown is likely the mechanic where players get to choose which Hogwarts house they will be a part of during their playthrough. This makes sense given the fact that WB Games Avalanche has always maintained that players will get to choose their house in Hogwarts Legacy.

Sorting Ceremony (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Players have also seen the sorting ceremony featured during one of the trailers for Hogwarts Legacy. One of the comments mentioned that allowing players to make their choice beforehand allows for it to be a continuous cutscene rather than having to choose during the sorting ceremony itself.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife The AutoDesk presentation gave you a glimpse of our character creator. We are planning to go into more detail on it later, including showing that mysterious final tab. The AutoDesk presentation gave you a glimpse of our character creator. We are planning to go into more detail on it later, including showing that mysterious final tab.

Chandler Wood, the community manager of WB Games Avalanche, tweeted that the team is planning to go into more detail regarding the character creation mechanic in-game later on, "including showing that mysterious final tab."

Players are also delighted with the attention to detail and the amount of variety available to them to create the perfect protagonist that will truly reflect themselves. Come holiday 2022, social media will be replete with delightfully unique and imaginative characters stepping into the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Even though it was announced back in 2020, the wizarding RPG has received only two trailers. The latest was the dedicated State of Play in March, which showed an extended look at the game's world, basic mechanics and the various characters that players will encounter.

Fans have been clamoring for a new gameplay trailer and the Autodesk Vision talk became the perfect opportunity to provide a further glimpse into the development of Hogwarts Legacy. Given Wood's aforementioned tweet, players are likely to get a proper trailer in the near future.

