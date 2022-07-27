Hogwarts Legacy art book details might be an indication of the game's release date

Hogwarts Legacy fans have been waiting for a long time to learn about when the wizarding RPG will be launched. Although the title initially had a release date of 2021, it was later delayed to 2022. Warner Bros. has repeatedly confirmed that the game will be released this year. Interestingly, the latest details about the Hogwarts Legacy's art book might have just revealed the highly anticipated release date.

Although the dedicated State of Play in March revealed that the game would release in the winter holiday season of 2022, a concrete confirmation of the date is yet to be announced. Players were expecting to see an appearance from the game in the Summer Game Fest, but even that did not come to fruition.

Latest Hogwarts Legacy art book detail might hint at a early December release date for the game

Shared on the game's subreddit by Reddit user u/ZombieEmergency4391, the post reveals that the Amazon UK listing for the official art book, titled 'The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World', has the release date mentioned as December 6, 2022.

The art book is slated to contain original concept art, exclusive interviews, an in-depth look at the characters, environment, and the magic system of the game, as well as behind-the-scenes of the developmental project. The listing previously had a placeholder date of December 31.

Fans have speculated that the release date of the art book could indicate that fans will probably get to step into the vibrant world of Hogwarts Legacy early in December. Such a date will also fit perfectly into the holiday period that has been officially confirmed.

A comment under the main post, from Reddit user Aromatic-Adagio2121, further fanned this rumor's fire. They mentioned that another Warner Bros. game coming out this year, Gotham Knights, also has its compendium book releasing on October 25, the game's release date.

Apart from the State of Play trailer, which provided an extended fresh look at the gameplay, WB Games Avalanche has not revealed further information regarding the title, story, characters, mechanics, or the world itself. The community manager for WB Games Avalanche had previously stated that the developers were working on something exciting and would share it over the summer.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Every corner of Hogwarts has something to discover - enjoy a small piece of the North Tower. #HogwartsLegacy Every corner of Hogwarts has something to discover - enjoy a small piece of the North Tower. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/C1d4vca3KS

Meanwhile, fans have continued to speculate and discuss various theories regarding the characters' motivations and what players can expect in the wizarding world of 1890 when the game finally releases. One fan recently found details regarding the collector's and deluxe editions of the game on its official website.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will get to experience the life of a fifth-year student at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where they will hone their magical abilities "by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

The wizarding world in-game is threatened by dark wizards and an impending goblin rebellion. Various locations like Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest will be available for players to explore. Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5 & 4 & Pro, Xbox Series X|S & One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

