Hogwarts Legacy pre-order benefits and information possibly revealed, according to Reddit

Potterheads have been clamoring for a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy for some time now. It was speculated that the wizarding world RPG might appear at the Summer Game Fest 2022, but that was for naught.

Yet, fans can find something to rejoice about as the pre-order information for the title has possibly been unearthed.

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming RPG title from WB Games Avalanche that will take players to the wizarding world of 1890. The protagonist character will be a freshly-admitted fifth-year student at the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The developers have only confirmed that the title will be released in 2022, with the release date, editions, and pre-order options yet to be announced.

While users may get to see the first two later this summer, a Redditor has shared the possible pre-order benefits of the title.

Hogwarts Legacy pre-order bonuses reportedly include Thestral Mount, Kelpie Robes, and more

Shared by u/opalelement on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit, the extensive post lists numerous items that can be part of the pre-order bonus and how gamers can verify the same result.

They also speculated how the items, whose names are listed below, may be offered:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access to the Game

Kelpie Robe

Steel Case

Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book

To replicate the result, gamers must go to the game's home page, view the webpage source by pressing Ctrl+U, and search for the abovementioned words.

As of writing this article, the keywords are still present in the source. The line in the source page looks as follows:

""Coming soon","no-results":"No results","select":"Select","includes":{"base-game":"Base Game","upgrade-1":"Thestral Mount","upgrade-2":"Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack","upgrade-3":"Dark Arts Battle Arena","upgrade-4":"Dark Arts Garrison Hat","upgrade-5":"72 Hours Early Access to the Game","upgrade-6":"Kelpie Robe","upgrade-7":"Steel Case","upgrade-8":"Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book"},"digital-deluxe-only":"(Digital Deluxe Only)","edition-details":"Edition Details","pre-order-now":"Pre-Order Now"}."

While it is unclear how these items will be categorized with pre-order bonuses and different editions of the title, it is still exciting to get a glimpse at whatever is in store for fans in the near future. The most exciting one for many is the fact that players will be able to utilize Thestrals as mounts.

Gameplay trailers have already confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will feature several magical beasts, some of whom can be tamed, mounted, and ridden. Thestrals are one of the rarest creatures in the Potterverse, and having them as available options for mounts is exciting.

Other than that, the options of Kelpie Robe and the Dark Arts set are something that will surely intrigue users. The developers have already shared the game's various costume choices and possibilities.

However, gamers will have to wait patiently for WB Games Avalanche to officially confirm this information.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer. Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer.

If the community manager of WB Games Avalanche is to be believed, the reveal may be sooner rather than later. Chandler Wood had earlier tweeted that the developers were working on something exciting and that they would show those later in the summer.

