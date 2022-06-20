Hogwarts Legacy’s excellent robe physics has fans demanding a release date announcement

Although the Summer Game Fest showcased a number of exciting titles, Hogwarts Legacy did not make an appearance at any of the showcases. Fans have long been clamoring for another glimpse at one of the most anticipated titles of the last few years since the March State of Play but in vain. Yet, the community has been delighted with a few clips from the community manager of the title.

Hogwarts Legacy has only received two trailers covering the basic premise, gameplay, and world of the title. The first was the reveal trailer back in September 2020. The latest was the March State of Play, which was an exclusive event for Hogwarts Legacy where fans were privy to 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay.

aaron2588 @aaron2588 @FinchStrife So when is the release date we really need to know some of us are planning what we are going to get the rest of the year and with how you all won’t give us the release date we don’t know if we should plan on getting Hogwarts legacy this year @FinchStrife So when is the release date we really need to know some of us are planning what we are going to get the rest of the year and with how you all won’t give us the release date we don’t know if we should plan on getting Hogwarts legacy this year

While there has been no other trailer for the game, barring the PS5 immersion trailer and the concept art ASMR video, the team has been quite active on social media with posts and shares. Each has egged fans more and more into demanding the elusive release date announcement.

The excitement surrounding Hogwarts Legacy is ever-growing, and fans can't wait to learn the release date

The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has done a good job at engaging with their fans through tweets and posts, given that the title has seen delays, and there is still a lack of information regarding important information. Chandler Wood, the community manager for Avalanche Games, has sporadically provided updates on the game and recently responded to one of the complaints from the fanbase.

Players were worried about the fidelity of the character models and animation of those present in Hogwarts Legacy, and many were especially worried about the robe physics being rigid. Wood recently posted a tweet assuring fans that the "robe physics are alive and well."

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Rest assured, robe physics are alive and well! Rest assured, robe physics are alive and well! https://t.co/iPouTmWYYv

The short six-second clip showed the player character casually running around in a fenced space of a settlement with fires lit in various places. As the character moves around, the Hogwart robes and the scarf flutter behind in a fluid manner as expected with sudden changes in direction. One would be reminded of Batman's cape from the Arkham games.

A common response to the post has been players asking for an announcement regarding Hogwarts Legacy's release date. For now, it is known that the wizarding RPG will be arriving sometime during the holidays in 2022. But fans have been asking for a fresh new trailer with another in-depth look at the mechanics.

Community engagement like this is great news for the player base as it means that the developers are aware of the criticism and discussion among the players, and they are willing to be transparent about the creative process behind the game. Earlier, a humorous glitch was shared by WB Games Avalanche that showcased a centaur flying across the screen.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer. Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer.

Furthermore, Chandler Wood also shared another bug with one of the companions from the game. This allows fans to be aware of whatever is happening behind the scenes while they wait for an official announcement regarding the release date.

Wood had previously announced that the team had something major in store for players later in the summer. One can only hope that they will not have to wait long for it.

