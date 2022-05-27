Could Hogwarts Legacy finally receive a release date at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play?

Could Hogwarts Legacy finally be receiving the release date fans are desperate for at the upcoming State of Play? It would be the perfect time to reveal something major about the game. It has been two months since fans have had a Sony State of Play, and when these videos drop, fans worldwide stop and pay attention.

Some of the biggest announcements in gaming come through the State of Play events, and Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest releases of 2022. Back in March 2022, fans learned that the game will have a “Holiday 2022” release window, but is it time to get something more concrete?

Not much is known about the upcoming State of Play at this time. It will air on June 3, 2022, and will have about a half-hour of announcements and updates from games that will drop on PlayStation consoles. According to Brett Elston, SIE’s content communications senior manager, there will be reveals from upcoming third-party games.

There is no further speculating on whether the game is coming out this year, because that has been confirmed by the developers. Fans have gained quite a bit of information about the game when it comes to what they will do in the game as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Across fourteen minutes of information, fans got a sneak peek at the narrative of the story, and that there will be a wide assortment of puzzles filling the castle that players can solve.

It’s been a few months since fans have been treated to new information, other than the recent PlayStation 5 immersion trailer. There are fears that a Warner Bros. Games Studio Sale could delay the game. This is the perfect time to quash all concerns as well.

Fans want to be assured that the release date will not be pushed back. There is another bit of information that could lead fans to finally getting a release date, and that comes thanks to the upcoming companion book. The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy is rumored to be released on December 6, 2022.

Having the book and game drop around the same time would be a great way to generate further revenue and get people into stores to buy the game the day it comes out. It would not be unrealistic to assume that the game will launch around the same time as the book, give or take a few weeks. That would still put the release date between late November and mid-December.

One important thing to keep in mind is the holiday shopping rush. Not every gamer or adult is going to pre-order the game for themselves or their loved ones. They want to see a release date. If there is a deluxe or collector's edition, fans are going to need time to pick that up.

Since fans of Hogwarts Legacy already have quite a bit of information to go on as to what to expect, it would be a great idea for Sony to spare a few minutes of the State of Play to break the internet. What better way than to give the Hogwarts Legacy fans what they want: a release date? It’s not a sure thing that this will happen, but it would be a tremendous idea.

