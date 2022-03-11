Hogwarts Legacy not shown off at PlayStation's State of Play

Not only was Hogwarts Legacy gameplay missing from the latest State of Play, but there was also no mention of the game at all.
The March 2022 PlayStation State of Play introduced a handful of new games and touched on some games that fans have already been excited about. Except for Hogwarts Legacy, that is.
With many fans anticipating perhaps a release date or some more in-game footage, they were left staring at their screens in sheer disappointment as the State of Play ended.
Hogwarts Legacy mysteriously missing from latest State of Play
Here is every game that was touched on during PlayStation's March 2022 State of Play:
- Exoprimal
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
- Forspoken
- Gundam Evolution
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- GigaBash
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- Trek to Yomi
- Returnal: Ascension
- The DioField Chronicle
- Valkyrie Elysium
The new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe is clearly nowhere to be found on that list. Not so much as a clue to when we will even get more information was given, despite recent rumors suggesting it would appear.
The game is still scheduled for a 2022 arrival, but that could change in an era where developers have no problem delaying titles to ensure they are released at their best.
Naturally, fans expected more but got way less. Disappointed, angered, saddened, Harry Potter diehards wanting to live out their witch and wizarding fantasies felt it.
What has fans even more worried is that the game's official Twitter account has stayed silent through it all. The 2022 timeframe is all over the accounts bio and a pinned tweet.
Other than the 2022 release date announcement, the account has only been retweeting other Harry Potter-related content and hasn't put an original tweet of its own out since November 24, 2020.
At this point, those anticipating the game believe that anything is better than nothing. Radio silence isn't a good look for one of the most anticipated games of the year.