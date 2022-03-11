Hogwarts Legacy not shown off at PlayStation's State of Play

Not only was Hogwarts Legacy gameplay missing from the latest State of Play, but there was also no mention of the game at all.

The March 2022 PlayStation State of Play introduced a handful of new games and touched on some games that fans have already been excited about. Except for Hogwarts Legacy, that is.

With many fans anticipating perhaps a release date or some more in-game footage, they were left staring at their screens in sheer disappointment as the State of Play ended.

Hogwarts Legacy mysteriously missing from latest State of Play

Here is every game that was touched on during PlayStation's March 2022 State of Play:

Exoprimal

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Forspoken

Gundam Evolution

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

GigaBash

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Trek to Yomi

Returnal: Ascension

The DioField Chronicle

Valkyrie Elysium

The new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe is clearly nowhere to be found on that list. Not so much as a clue to when we will even get more information was given, despite recent rumors suggesting it would appear.

Dandelion Princess @Princess_D_97 Welp that state of play was... ok. Nothing too crazy, it was nice to see more Forspoken and such. Hogwarts Legacy is still a freaking mystery. Not sure when we'll see it at this point but time will tell. Welp that state of play was... ok. Nothing too crazy, it was nice to see more Forspoken and such. Hogwarts Legacy is still a freaking mystery. Not sure when we'll see it at this point but time will tell.

The game is still scheduled for a 2022 arrival, but that could change in an era where developers have no problem delaying titles to ensure they are released at their best.

Naturally, fans expected more but got way less. Disappointed, angered, saddened, Harry Potter diehards wanting to live out their witch and wizarding fantasies felt it.

Mr.SaBeR20 @MrSaber20 @Sony

Where is Hogwarts Legacy ?

what a dissapointment the only good thing out of this was exoprimal which was at the start ! @PlayStation Worst state of play i have seen yet, some of the most bad looking games, square enix have downgraded their new games look like rubbishWhere is Hogwarts Legacy ?what a dissapointment the only good thing out of this was exoprimal which was at the start ! @Sony @PlayStation Worst state of play i have seen yet, some of the most bad looking games, square enix have downgraded their new games look like rubbish Where is Hogwarts Legacy ?what a dissapointment the only good thing out of this was exoprimal which was at the start !

What has fans even more worried is that the game's official Twitter account has stayed silent through it all. The 2022 timeframe is all over the accounts bio and a pinned tweet.

Other than the 2022 release date announcement, the account has only been retweeting other Harry Potter-related content and hasn't put an original tweet of its own out since November 24, 2020.

At this point, those anticipating the game believe that anything is better than nothing. Radio silence isn't a good look for one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Edited by Shaheen Banu