Hogwarts Legacy release date not revealed at PlayStation State of Play, what next?

According to industry insiders, March is slated to be the month that players finally get new information regarding Hogwarts Legacy and PlayStation's State of Play event was considered to be the perfect stage for it. Fans of the franchise were excited to catch a glimpse of the upcoming RPG, its release date and whatever else the developers have in store for fans.

Their hopes were in vain because the twenty-minute event did not feature any new glimpses at the wizarding world's RPG. Given that the title has only one trailer that was revealed back in 2020, fans had been patiently waiting to see something at the State of Play. The game is still confirmed as a 2022 release, but one cannot be sure when one will hear more from the developers.

A March trailer release for Hogwarts Legacy is still possible, although fans are getting tired of waiting

Industry insiders, including AccountNGT and Tom Henderson, reported that a trailer for the game is likely to arrive in March, which one hopes would include the release date. Even Troy Leavitt, an ex-Avalanche developer who was the lead designer of the project before his departure, weighed in and stated that the timing for a showcase of Hogwarts Legacy around March 10 "seems about right" to him.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ According to my own sources, Warner Bros. has been waiting to show off more of Hogwarts Legacy for the past couple of months, but Sony hasn't given the opportunity to do so yet.



Hogwarts Legacy is still scheduled for a 2022 release. According to my own sources, Warner Bros. has been waiting to show off more of Hogwarts Legacy for the past couple of months, but Sony hasn't given the opportunity to do so yet.Hogwarts Legacy is still scheduled for a 2022 release. https://t.co/Ilwzy1EKPt

Troy Leavitt @Troylus_true @PodcastNow15 Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me. I guess we'll see! :) @PodcastNow15 Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me. I guess we'll see! :)

Naturally, every eye turned to the March PlayStation State of Play and the possibility of it featuring the game. Although PlayStation's blog post regarding the event stated that they would be predominantly focused on Japanese publishers, people still held onto a sliver of hope based on earlier leaks and rumors.

Sadly, nothing came of it. The wizarding world RPG was not mentioned during the show. Players have been voicing their opinions and disappointments at the absence over social media ever since. The frustration of the fans is perfectly encapsulated in a user's post on the game's subreddit.

They state that Gotham Knights, a game announced a month before Hogwarts Legacy in 2020, has had "a reveal trailer, a story trailer, 12 minutes of gameplay and an official release date." In contrast, Hogwarts Legacy only has a reveal trailer.

Amidst rumors of a potential delay to 2023 earlier this year, Warner Bros. has assured that the game will face no further delay and will be released in 2022 itself. Yet a concrete release date eludes players. There is still time for the developers to share something in March and fans are impatiently waiting for it.

For those who are not in the loop, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG that will be charting new territories "by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in" while being "firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe."

The developers have assured that players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy like never before. The game will allow them to master spells, brew potions, and tame fantastic beasts while seeking "to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

