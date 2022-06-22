Hogwarts Legacy: A look back at the 2018 gameplay leak that started the hype

It's been nearly half a decade since players first saw the gameworld of Hogwarts Legacy. The 2018 gameplay leak had sent the online community into a tizzy. Some believed it, and some doubted it. The video was soon taken down, with Warner Bros. Entertainment Interactive blocking it on copyright grounds.

The leak had Harry Potter fans intrigued and excited to finally have a fully fleshed-out RPG experience in the wizarding world after the video games tied to the movies. It would take more than two years for an official reveal trailer for Hogwarts Legacy and nearly two more years for a gameplay trailer.

Yet, it was the 2018 leak that started the wheel turning.

Hogwarts Legacy 2018 gameplay leak did an excellent job at creating a sense of anticipation and excitement

The 2018 gameplay leak was shared by the user VapeThisBro on Reddit and by RastaPasta on YouTube. They explained that they had secretly recorded the footage at a survey event at a mall.

Although the YouTube video mentioned that it was a leaked Harry Potter game in development, the Reddit post had the caption, "Unannounced Harry Potter RPG has crafting, creatable wizards, and unforgivable spells."

To emphasize the veracity of the material, the user stated that although there were signs saying no phones or cameras were allowed, the officials there neither checked them nor made them sign an NDA. While some still doubted the claim's legitimacy, others confirmed that such surveys for films and movies were common in malls.

Warner Bros. swiftly swooped in with claims on copyright grounds to get the leaked footage blocked. They, of course, had limited success as the video had seeped into the bowers of the internet, with players and Potterheads furiously poring over the clip to decide whether there was an iota of truth to it.

It must be noted that nobody knew that the game would be called Hogwarts Legacy. It was an unnamed Harry Potter game until the official announcement revealed the title. This, interestingly, led to a clash between two subreddits, the older one called r/HarryPotterGame and the newer r/HogwartsLegacy.

The biggest telltale sign that the gameplay leak was real was the fleeting glimpse at the iconic Great Hall of Hogwarts with the familiar floating candles. All Potterheads will quickly recognize this setting from the years they have spent watching the films.

The leaked footage further showed a number of familiar spells being cast, crafting potions, exploring the castle and a settlement beyond it, a look at a map, the various magical creatures inhabiting the world, and more. The clip laid an emphasis on spell casting and dueling. It also featured a character creation scene.

It took Warner Bros. and Avalanche two more years to finally reveal the game in a short trailer, which incidentally went on to become PlayStation's most-watched video game trailer on YouTube.

Players finally got an extensive look at the world in March 2022 at the Hogwarts Legacy-dedicated State of Play. And over the years, the hype and excitement surrounding the title has only exponentially increased.

Talking about the story of the game, the official website mentions:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch during the holiday period of 2022, with a release date yet to be confirmed. The title will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Without going into the ethics and benefits/harms of leaks, it is of no doubt that the 2018 gameplay footage lit the fire of anticipation and speculation among the masses of players who had always wanted such a wizarding world game. It remains to be seen if Hogwarts Legacy is going to be the Harry Potter game. For many, that is already the case.

