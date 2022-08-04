Hogwarts Legacy cinematic reveal features dark wizard, hippogriff, and more

Hogwarts Legacy fans recently received some fascinating new material concerning the upcoming game. In a recent tech presentation by Autodesk, the developers showed off how a cinematic comes to life in their studio. At the end of the presentation, they also showed off a new cinematic for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game.

In it, two of the Hogwarts students caught a trio of dark wizards trying to subdue Highwing, a white hippogriff. A teacher at Hogwarts was revealed during the presentation as well, and fans also got a peek at more of the character customization.

New Hogwarts Legacy footage revealed in a recent Autodesk tech presentation

Thanks to the Autodesk Vision Series, fans of Hogwarts Legacy received a sneak peek at a fraction of the content that will launch in-game. After about 40 minutes of showing off their technology and how it works, fans were rewarded with a cinematic to watch.

The cinematic fans got a look at was the one the developers were designing and discussing throughout the presentation. Two of the students, presumably the main protagonist, alongside fellow student Natsai Onai, were seen walking towards a large door.

Little is known about her at this time other than that she's a witch sorted into House Gryffindor and is driven by justice. In the cinematic, she and the main protagonist see a Hippogriff burst out of the door and try to break free.

Unfortunately, a trio of who appear to be dark wizards show up, repeatedly blasting the white creature with their wands to subdue it. The main protagonist revealed that he knew that hippogriff, calling it by the name “Highwing.”

Natsai Onai decides the two should have a new plan and sneaks into the building before the door shuts all the way, leaving the main protagonist to free Highwing. It was an exciting look into one of the adventures that awaits players when the game is finally released. Some of this may seem familiar, as it is an extended version of the cinematic in the PlayStation State of Play.

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife

Yes, our Charms professor is Abraham Ronen. And as many of you guessed, he is indeed a Slytherin.

In addition to the extended look at the game’s cinematics, one of the school’s professors was also revealed. According to Chandler Wood, Hogwarts Legacy Community Manager, this professor is none other than the Charms professor Abraham Ronen and is, in fact, a Slytherin.

Another interesting aspect was that the character customization was shown off during the Autodesk presentation. Some of the student fashion players will have access to was also revealed. The developers also showed off the tools they have to create the designs of the various characters that will be featured in the game.

While Hogwarts Legacy, as of this writing, has no confirmed release date, fans of Warner Bros.' upcoming title have a chance to get a little bit of behind-the-scenes information on how the game is being developed, as well as an extended cinematic.

