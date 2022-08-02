Hogwarts Legacy discussion: There is one pitfall with the iconic houses that the developers need to avoid

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming wizarding RPG from WB Games Avalanche, draws inspiration from the sprawling world of Harry Potter and the beloved Potterverse. Although Rowling has mired herself in one controversy after another in recent years, the world she created retains its transcendent charm that still beckons to countless Potterheads.

WB Games Avalanche made the correct decision in basing the story of Hogwarts Legacy a century before the tale of Harry and Voldemort. It allows the developers to craft their own fresh story within the established framework of the Potterverse and lets players weave their own legend.

Yet, the team behind the RPG has to be mindful of certain pitfalls and criticisms that are evident in their source text. A big one among such pitfalls is that of biased treatment when it comes to the iconic houses of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

WB Games Avalanche must strive to give equal importance to each house in Hogwarts Legacy

Students are divided into four Hogwarts houses when they first enter the school. For the unversed, the houses are as follows:

Gryffindor, founded by Godric Gryffindor

Hufflepuff, founded by Helga Hufflepuff

Ravenclaw, founded by Rowena Ravenclaw

Slytherin, founded by Salazar Slytherin

As most Potterheads read the names of the houses and founders stated above, they will have already conjured up certain images of what each house signifies. For each Potterhead, the two most important houses were, and continue to be, Gryffindor and Slytherin.

For most, the former signifies bravery and courage, while the latter depicts darkness, cunning, and evil. Although the other two have their own unique traits - Ravenclaw for their intelligence and Hufflepuff for their loyalty and dedication - they have mostly been consigned as neutral and often forgettable houses in the grand schemes of things.

This stereotypical bias, inherent in both the books and the movies, colors the imagination and the opinions of Potterheads regarding the same. To put it into perspective, the protagonist trio and almost everybody on the side of what is good are from Gryffindor.

However, the ranks on the other side are almost exclusively filled by Slytherins. There are redemption stories, of course, alongside anecdotal tidbits, which try to counter this bias.

However, it would be wrong to say that the text did not attempt to bring out both the strengths and the weaknesses of each house. The Wizarding World and the Owlcation websites have compiled a list on the same.

The attributes of Hogwarts houses look something like this:

Hogwarts Houses Strengths Weaknesses Gryffindor Bravery, Courage, Strong moral compass, Chivalry Hot-headedness, Recklessness, Arrogance Hufflepuff Loyalty, Dedication, Honesty, Humbleness Naivety, Low Self-Esteem, Lack of Ambition Ravenclaw Intelligence, Curiosity, Creativity, Individuality Disconnection from the Outside World, Arrogance, Isolation Slytherin Ambitious, Cunning, Resourcefulness, Determined Machiavellian Tendencies, Power hungry, Superiority complex

Yet, one finds this bias deeply ingrained in the Potterverse and established through the characters’ motivations, representations, and actions, for better or worse. It is something that has been pointed out by a number of people over the years as well.

Coming to Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games Avalanche has done an excellent job at bringing to life the common rooms of each of the four houses. While Potterheads have seen the common rooms of Gryffindor and Slytherin many times in the movie adaptations, the other two have been below the radar.

Hogwarts Legacy's dedicated State of Play trailer in March showcased short glimpses at the color palette, aesthetics, and design of all the common rooms. Each room seems to perfectly embody the house they belong to. Fans have been especially elated on finally getting to see the Hufflepuff common room.

With Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games Avalanche has the perfect opportunity to create a properly fleshed-out story, one that includes a diverse set of nuanced characters who do not come across as wooden pegs displaying sheets of stereotypical attributes ascribed to the houses they belong to.

Given that players will be able to select their own houses at the beginning of their playthrough in Hogwarts Legacy, it is imperative that the developers provide a well-rounded story that accommodates all four house options. The narrative should neither lose the essence of what makes each house unique, nor should it prioritize one above the other.

The companion system provides another opportunity for the developers to establish precedence in showcasing these iconic houses. Hogwarts Legacy will be releasing during Winter 2022, and fans are eagerly waiting for more details.

