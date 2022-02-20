"The cloud port is an absolute wreck": Nintendo Switch players are enraged at poor Kingdom Hearts cloud port

Players often lose count when tallying all the Kingdom Hearts games in the series. To tackle this, Nintendo has made a complete collection of the main games in the series available to Switch users. However, there is a catch as the games have been made available by Square Enix in the form of a cloud port.
Cloud gaming has been rising in popularity in recent years, with several services, including Xbox Game Pass, actively integrating it. There are various reasons why developers make cloud ports, and the Nintendo Switch's limited hardware capabilities justifies a cloud port of Kingdom Hearts.
Since its release, players have apparently not taken too kindly to the cloud port.
Fans are not happy with the cloud port of the Kingdom Hearts collection on Nintendo Switch
Cloud ports are not the smoothest gaming experiences as the technology is still being fine-tuned. If the community and their reactions are anything to go by, the release of Kingdom Hearts' Switch port has been a disaster.
"An actual wreck" is what one gamer/YouTuber has used to describe the cloud port. Their frustration has resulted in them claiming Square Enix to be one of the laziest companies in the gaming world.
There were general tweets warning players about the poor quality of the cloud port. The players are trying to get Square Enix's attention as to the state of the cloud port and are asking for native ports.
There was also a debate on the requirement for a cloud port in the first place. While the Nintendo Switch's hardware capacity may not be off the charts, other games with relatively more resource-heavy builds have native ports.
There were further requests from even the most passionate Kingdom Hearts fans to get Square Enix to make native ports.
Some fans even hilariously asked if lagging on the cloud port was part of the storyline.
Much of the disappointment about the cloud port comes from the fact that many players believe that the Nintendo Switch has enough ability to run a native port.
All in all, the reception that Square Enix would have expected from the Kingdom Hearts players isn't there. According to the fans, there are several performance issues, and it will be interesting to see what impact this could have on Square Enix's future.