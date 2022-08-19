"If this game flops, I will never trust again"- Hogwarts Legacy fans believe the game won't witness downfall

Hogwarts Legacy developers shared a second ASMR video on their YouTube channel with their ardent fan base showcasing the stunning landscape of the game's wizarding world. Titled 'A Hot Summer Day,' the video provides players with the sounds of summer as they explore the castle grounds and neighboring hamlets.

Hogwarts Legacy fans were recently met with a slight tinge of disappointment when the developers announced earlier this month that the wizarding RPG will be delayed yet again. The silver lining to the news is that WB Games Avalanche gets more time to polish the title and iron out any bugs to provide players with the best experience possible.

Skyrimbucket @SkyrimBucket @HogwartsLegacy if this game flops i will never trust again, im sure it will be good though @HogwartsLegacy if this game flops i will never trust again, im sure it will be good though

Meanwhile, community interactions such as ASMR videos are an excellent way for the developers to sustain the excitement and hype of the players surrounding the title. Fans' response to the latest video has been overwhelmingly positive, with many believing it impossible for the game to flop at launch.

Hogwarts Legacy fans are delighted with the latest ASMR video and are sure that it will be a hit

Where 'A Rainy Spring Night' ASMR video takes players on a stroll through castle grounds and Hogsmeade, 'A Hot Summer Day' features neighboring magical hamlets that can be found beyond the walls of Hogwarts. Players look at a countryside crossroads, a tavern, a wooden bridge over a stream, and a waterfall, among other scenes.

There is a sense of tranquility in both the visuals and the video's soundscape. One can hear murmurs of water, various birds chirping, croaking of frogs, and lapping of waves. The developers are spending a lot of time fine-tuning the ambiance of the in-game environment for Potterheads to feel they are in the wizarding world truly.

Yuri Medeiros @YuriMed2311 @Xpecto_GO @HogwartsLegacy I thought the game's graphics were like 10/10, but apparently I was wrong, because the graphics shown in this video are 10000/10, and it reminds me a lot of Red Dead Redemption 2 @Xpecto_GO @HogwartsLegacy I thought the game's graphics were like 10/10, but apparently I was wrong, because the graphics shown in this video are 10000/10, and it reminds me a lot of Red Dead Redemption 2

Fans were quick to point out that the visuals look stunning. One quipped that the graphics reminded them of Red Dead Redemption 2, a beautiful game even after many years.

Moving Soundcloud @MovingSound11



This game is going to be WICKED! @HogwartsLegacy The reactions on this posts make me feel like that moment in Prisoner of Azkaban when Harry gets a Firebold and the whole school is super excited to see it!This game is going to be WICKED! @HogwartsLegacy The reactions on this posts make me feel like that moment in Prisoner of Azkaban when Harry gets a Firebold and the whole school is super excited to see it!This game is going to be WICKED! https://t.co/FmUyAMxkD9

Anarchy @AnarchyVsMayhem @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWB you can see the hard work and love being put into this game, @AvalancheWB you should be very proud of what you created. Can't wait to play in this magical world you created. @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWB you can see the hard work and love being put into this game, @AvalancheWB you should be very proud of what you created. Can't wait to play in this magical world you created.

The general sentiment was that the game couldn't fail at launch, given how it looked and felt. Many thanked the developers for their hard work, mentioning that they should take their time to polish the product and that they can't wait to thoroughly explore everything in Hogwarts Legacy.

DirtBagFace @DirtBagFace1 @RadCateyBaby @HogwartsLegacy RIGHT?! Now what is the game itself going to look like @RadCateyBaby @HogwartsLegacy RIGHT?! Now what is the game itself going to look like 😆

Others were left wondering how the game would look when it was finally launched. A Reddit post contended that the focus on ASMR videos could mean players will get a photo mode option in-game. Given how the game looks, it will be a lovely mechanic that everyone will thoroughly enjoy.

Broken General @Dubbalos4Life @HogwartsLegacy NPC animations and water physics still need a lot of work. Really like the environments though. @HogwartsLegacy NPC animations and water physics still need a lot of work. Really like the environments though.

It was also pointed out that although the latest ASMR video looks crisper than the earlier one, there are still a couple of issues that the developers need to address before Hogwarts Legacy releases. Two common issues pointed out by the community are NPC animation and water physics.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. https://t.co/zh0EsOvDb7

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10, 2023, for Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Windows PC. It was earlier slated to be launched during the holiday period of 2022. The devs also said they would soon announce the Nintendo Switch launch date.

