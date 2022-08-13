"This is getting ridiculous": Hogwarts Legacy fans left fuming as wizarding world RPG delayed yet again

WB Games Avalanche has finally announced the release date for Hogwarts Legacy, and many fans are highly disappointed with the development.
Although it was earlier confirmed that the game would be released in 2022 during the winter holidays, the developers have now confirmed that the wizarding world RPG will be arriving in early 2023.
When it was announced in 2020 with the reveal trailer, Hogwarts Legacy was slated to be released in 2021. Players had already looked at the game world and gameplay before the 2018 leak. Disappointingly, the developers later announced that they were delaying the game to 2022 to give "the game the time it needs."
Throughout 2022, WB Games Avalanche repeatedly confirmed that they are sticking to releasing Hogwarts Legacy in the current year. The dedicated State of Play in March penciled in Holiday 2022 as the release period, with the community speculating when the title will finally arrive.
The sheer lack of any concrete official information ever since March worried fans. The fear slowly crept in that Hogwarts Legacy might not be released in 2022. WB Games Avalanche's recent statement confirmed the same.
Hogwarts Legacy fans are far from happy with the game getting delayed, yet again
WB Games Avalanche revealed that the title would be released on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S & One, and Windows PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be announced later.
They mentioned that the developers are excited for players to experience the title and need "a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience."
As expected, the news of another delay has not sat well with many Potterheads who have been waiting for years to play the game. Reactions from them swiftly followed, and social media was replete with anger and disappointment at the decision.
One noted that the game looked perfectly presentable in the gameplay leak in 2018 and that they were confounded by how WB Games Avalanche has missed two release windows ever since.
Some pointed out that the developers must have known that the title needed to be delayed yet again beforehand and could have shared the news earlier to not let players get their hopes up. Another stated that developers should not announce release dates if they cannot meet them.
They claimed that the developers lacked accountability if they kept posting release periods they could not abide by. @JJMildew commented that they would instead be told that the game is coming out three years later than being told this year and see it repeatedly getting delayed.
While many pointed out that the delay does have a silver lining as developers now get more time to polish the product, one person mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed several times too, but the end product was disappointing.
Amidst all the anger and disappointment, Potterheads will hope that when Hogwarts Legacy finally does appear, the title will live up to their expectations. One would also expect the developers to share new clips and information regarding the title over the next few months rather than radio silent after the latest announcement.