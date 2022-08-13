"This is getting ridiculous": Hogwarts Legacy fans left fuming as wizarding world RPG delayed yet again

WB Games Avalanche has finally announced the release date for Hogwarts Legacy, and many fans are highly disappointed with the development.

Although it was earlier confirmed that the game would be released in 2022 during the winter holidays, the developers have now confirmed that the wizarding world RPG will be arriving in early 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. https://t.co/zh0EsOvDb7

When it was announced in 2020 with the reveal trailer, Hogwarts Legacy was slated to be released in 2021. Players had already looked at the game world and gameplay before the 2018 leak. Disappointingly, the developers later announced that they were delaying the game to 2022 to give "the game the time it needs."

Throughout 2022, WB Games Avalanche repeatedly confirmed that they are sticking to releasing Hogwarts Legacy in the current year. The dedicated State of Play in March penciled in Holiday 2022 as the release period, with the community speculating when the title will finally arrive.

The sheer lack of any concrete official information ever since March worried fans. The fear slowly crept in that Hogwarts Legacy might not be released in 2022. WB Games Avalanche's recent statement confirmed the same.

Hogwarts Legacy fans are far from happy with the game getting delayed, yet again

WB Games Avalanche revealed that the title would be released on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S & One, and Windows PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be announced later.

They mentioned that the developers are excited for players to experience the title and need "a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience."

Anthony Tanzella @AjtXtreme @HogwartsLegacy Ok I was ok with the first one. But seriously this is getting ridiculous. It was due for 2021. That got delayed. Then it was set for 2022 in the Holiday Quarter. And now it's 2023?? What's next 2024? What could demand so much attention that you need to push this game twice? @HogwartsLegacy Ok I was ok with the first one. But seriously this is getting ridiculous. It was due for 2021. That got delayed. Then it was set for 2022 in the Holiday Quarter. And now it's 2023?? What's next 2024? What could demand so much attention that you need to push this game twice?

As expected, the news of another delay has not sat well with many Potterheads who have been waiting for years to play the game. Reactions from them swiftly followed, and social media was replete with anger and disappointment at the decision.

One noted that the game looked perfectly presentable in the gameplay leak in 2018 and that they were confounded by how WB Games Avalanche has missed two release windows ever since.

The Master Poop @TheMasterPoop @HogwartsLegacy The leaked teaser, where the game looked perfectly presentable, came out in 2018, since then you've given us two release windows that have failed to be meet. Nobody wants a broken game but this is taking the piss a bit. @HogwartsLegacy The leaked teaser, where the game looked perfectly presentable, came out in 2018, since then you've given us two release windows that have failed to be meet. Nobody wants a broken game but this is taking the piss a bit. https://t.co/r3BnKTt2cl

Some pointed out that the developers must have known that the title needed to be delayed yet again beforehand and could have shared the news earlier to not let players get their hopes up. Another stated that developers should not announce release dates if they cannot meet them.

JJS @Joshua02456582 @imthatguysteven @HogwartsLegacy Point is they could have said this a month ago and saved the speculation im sure they would have had the same answer in July or by near the end of it instead of building hype train knowing that it's most probably not gonna happen when it was meant to @imthatguysteven @HogwartsLegacy Point is they could have said this a month ago and saved the speculation im sure they would have had the same answer in July or by near the end of it instead of building hype train knowing that it's most probably not gonna happen when it was meant to

Mal 🕶 @TheDarthMal @HogwartsLegacy Stop announcing release dates if you can’t meet the mark! This is such a bad trend in modern games. @HogwartsLegacy Stop announcing release dates if you can’t meet the mark! This is such a bad trend in modern games.

Hagrid Guck @JJMildew @TheDarthMal @HogwartsLegacy Agreed. All the others in your replies are defending them, because they themselves lack accountability as well. I’d rather be told a game is coming out 3 years later instead of being told this year and it gets delayed. We can’t see into the devs minds, their word is all we go off @TheDarthMal @HogwartsLegacy Agreed. All the others in your replies are defending them, because they themselves lack accountability as well. I’d rather be told a game is coming out 3 years later instead of being told this year and it gets delayed. We can’t see into the devs minds, their word is all we go off

They claimed that the developers lacked accountability if they kept posting release periods they could not abide by. @JJMildew commented that they would instead be told that the game is coming out three years later than being told this year and see it repeatedly getting delayed.

Daniel @CujohX @brandongMUFC @HogwartsLegacy cyberpunk was delayed a crazy amount of times and still ended up shit @brandongMUFC @HogwartsLegacy cyberpunk was delayed a crazy amount of times and still ended up shit

Daniel @CujohX @brandongMUFC @HogwartsLegacy they need to stop giving out rushed releases dates in general, one of the reason I admire the cod developers because they always knew when the game was ready. and didn't put out unrealistic dates that couldn't be met. the date should be announced 3/4 months before release imo. @brandongMUFC @HogwartsLegacy they need to stop giving out rushed releases dates in general, one of the reason I admire the cod developers because they always knew when the game was ready. and didn't put out unrealistic dates that couldn't be met. the date should be announced 3/4 months before release imo.

Melcor @Melcor85089999 @agayplays @HogwartsLegacy Because it's not a delay but multiple ones, and multiple delays mean that the game isn't having a good development cycle. 2077 had 4 delays and still ended up shit. Games that aren't delayed mean that they had a stable development cycle. 2 years of delay like wtf. @agayplays @HogwartsLegacy Because it's not a delay but multiple ones, and multiple delays mean that the game isn't having a good development cycle. 2077 had 4 delays and still ended up shit. Games that aren't delayed mean that they had a stable development cycle. 2 years of delay like wtf.

While many pointed out that the delay does have a silver lining as developers now get more time to polish the product, one person mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed several times too, but the end product was disappointing.

HornlessUnicorn @HornlessUnicor4



I say give them the time they need to get it right. @HogwartsLegacy Everyone complaining about the date needs to chill. What would you rather? Wait a couple extra months or deal with a buggy mess on release.I say give them the time they need to get it right. @HogwartsLegacy Everyone complaining about the date needs to chill. What would you rather? Wait a couple extra months or deal with a buggy mess on release.I say give them the time they need to get it right.

TmarTn @TmarTn



Take all the time needed, can tell this whole project is a labor of love for the team



Can't wait to experience it @HogwartsLegacy Honestly just so excited to have a release dateTake all the time needed, can tell this whole project is a labor of love for the teamCan't wait to experience it @HogwartsLegacy Honestly just so excited to have a release dateTake all the time needed, can tell this whole project is a labor of love for the teamCan't wait to experience it ❤️

Amidst all the anger and disappointment, Potterheads will hope that when Hogwarts Legacy finally does appear, the title will live up to their expectations. One would also expect the developers to share new clips and information regarding the title over the next few months rather than radio silent after the latest announcement.

