Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition information and next announcement date revealed

Hogwarts Legacy fans will be delighted with the recent news concerning their beloved title. WB Games Avalanche has finally revealed the pre-order details, Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as the Collector's Edition for the upcoming role-playing game. Some of this information was revealed during the Gamescom 2022 trailer, while the rest was presented a day later.

This article provides information regarding the title's pre-order details and various editions, along with when Potterheads can expect the next announcement and trailer.

Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition details and more

The Gamescom 2022 trailer featured an optional questline involving one of the companions of the wizarding RPG, Sebastian Sallow, where players got to see the player's character dabble in the Dark Arts as well as the casting of the Cruciatus Curse. Things went horribly wrong, as expected, with the usage of the Unforgivable Curse and the inclusion dark magic.

Another thing to note is that Hogwarts Legacy is reportedly going to feature a morality system.

The trailer ended with information regarding the pre-order and Digital Deluxe edition. Players will be able to purchase the Collector's, Deluxe, and Digital Deluxe Edition on August 25 at 8:00 am PT.

The Collector's Edition was revealed via WB Games Avalanche's unboxing video and will reportedly cost $300. The game will consist of the following items:

Steel Case & Full Game (Deluxe Edition)

Collector’s Edition Box

Life-Size Floating Wand with Book Base

Dark Arts Pack

As for the Deluxe Edition, which is expected to cost around $80, it will comprise these items:

Onyx Hippogriff Mount (Pre-Order Bonus)

Full Game

72 Hours Early Access

Dark Arts Pack that includes Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arts Battle Arena

The Digital Deluxe Edition will likely cost as much as the Deluxe Edition console versions and will contain:

Onyx Hippogriff Mount

Full Game

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

Dark Arts Pack that includes Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arts Battle Arena

Cross-Gen Upgrade

The next announcement

Hogwarts Legacy's next announcement will be on September 1. The date marks the beginning of a new academic year at Hogwarts. The relevant information can be found on the Wizarding World website under an article titled "Everything you need to know about Back to Hogwarts 2022," which says:

"It wouldn’t be the start of term without an announcement or two… brand new for this year, fans are invited to watch a special presentation crammed full of news and updates, highlighting some of the exciting things the Wizarding World has in store. Expect news on the upcoming RPG console game Hogwarts Legacy, a first look at a particularly magical product, and spellbinding live experiences which fans will not want to miss."

The post advises players to tune into the Wizarding World's YouTube channel at 6:20 pm BST on September 1.

For many, the latest Gamescom 2022 trailer was rushed with stiff face animation. Potterheads will hope that the September 1 Back to Hogwarts celebrations fare better.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh