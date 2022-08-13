Hogwarts Legacy delayed, WB Games Avalanche is yet to announce Nintendo Switch launch date

While initially touted for a late 2022 launch, the Hogwarts Legacy official social media handle has now confirmed that it will be coming out in February 2023 to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. However, a release date for Nintendo Switch has not been offered yet.

2022 is in its eighth month, and there are many big releases from major gaming publishers still to come. One of the most anticipated titles of the year was Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy, and fans were worried about its final launch, particularly regarding the release date. As it turns out, they were right to be concerned.

Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy might not release with other versions

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. https://t.co/zh0EsOvDb7

The PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game will arrive on February 10, 2023, which is not a long delay. The official statement also sheds light on the Nintendo Switch version, stating that a release date for the ambitious title on Big N's portable hybrid will be "revealed soon." In other words, it will very likely not launch on the same day as other versions.

This is not uncommon for Nintendo Switch ports of multi-platform games, especially when they are added to the development schedule later down the line. DOOM Eternal was one example of this. Bethesda and ID Software's 2020 first-person shooter launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in March of that year, while the Nintendo Switch rendition arrived in December of 2020.

If Hogwarts Legacy follows tradition, Nintendo fans will miss the launch day hype. At least it wasn't canceled, so there is that shred of hope.

What does Hogwart Legacy offer?

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your first days at Hogwarts are sure to be a whirlwind. #HogwartsLegacy Your first days at Hogwarts are sure to be a whirlwind. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/xwj0trRLyt

Set in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new adventure that puts players in the shoes of a fifth-year student. Akin to other video game entries in the series, the richly-detailed castle of Hogwarts is fully explorable and so are its expansive open-world environments.

Places both familiar and new await a visit, such as the town of Hogsmeade. There will also be dungeons with puzzles and varied enemies that can be mortal or supernatural.

Gameplay-wise, Hogwarts Legacy is a third-person title that allows players to live out their lives as a student who attends classes, learns spells, and craft potions. A mature storyline also gently tugs the experience along, as the protagonist is able to wield a forgotten ancient power and must do their best to prevent evil from getting its hands on it.

With fast-paced spell-casting action, broomstick-flying, and lite-RPG elements, Hogwarts Legacy definitely looks to be the ultimate game for Harry Potter fans. The upcoming open-world action RPG set in author J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World is the biggest game in the series thus far. Needless to say, a lot of eyes are on the magical adventure headed to modern consoles and PC.

