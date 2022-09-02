Hogwarts Legacy September 1 celebration: In-game rewards, theme park easter egg, common rooms, and more 

WB Games Avalanche has been slowly revealing more and more information regarding Hogwarts Legacy over the past several weeks. Potterheads have learned that the game is being delayed to 2023, along with its various editions, offerings, and the option to pre-purchase.

During the Back to Hogwarts celebration on September 1, which is celebrated worldwide by Potterheads, further exciting news regarding the upcoming wizarding RPG was shared. Players have a way to get exclusive in-game rewards by linking their Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts.

The celebration also announced a theme park easter egg and a look at the four common rooms of the castle.

Back to Hogwarts celebration announces more Hogwarts Legacy exclusive rewards for Potterheads

The Back to Hogwarts celebration is held every year on September 1 as the date marks the beginning of a new session at the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. Amidst this year's celebrations, Potterheads also found announcements regarding Hogwarts Legacy.

Wizarding World @wizardingworld Link your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts at Be the witch or wizard you want to be in Hogwarts LegacyLink your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts at wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect to bring your wand and Hogwarts house into @HogwartsLegacy and unlock amazing in-game rewards! Pre-order now at wizarding.world/BTH1829W Be the witch or wizard you want to be in Hogwarts Legacy ⚡ Link your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts at wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect to bring your wand and Hogwarts house into @HogwartsLegacy and unlock amazing in-game rewards! Pre-order now at wizarding.world/BTH1829W https://t.co/c5WtV0uON0

Players with a Harry Potter Fan Club account can bring in their house and wand into the game by linking it with their WB Games account. The house and wand are provided based on the Harry Potter Fan Club sorting and wand quizzes. According to the video, this'll allow fans to bring their authentic self into the game and experience the wizarding world to the fullest.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy #HogwartsLegacy #BackToHogwarts Bring your Hogwarts House and wand into your Hogwarts Legacy experience by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account with your WB Games account here: wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect Bring your Hogwarts House and wand into your Hogwarts Legacy experience by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account with your WB Games account here: wizardingworld.com/legacyconnect #HogwartsLegacy #BackToHogwarts https://t.co/BbzbHxaYAO

Once the linking is done, it will also allow players to have further in-game rewards. These include a beaked skull mask and exclusive house fanatic robes, which are a special set of house themed robes for one to sport. An easter egg was also announced for Potterheads.

Wizarding World @wizardingworld Experience a magical open-world adventure with @HogwartsLegacy , inspired by all corners of the Wizarding World – including the ruins seen in Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride at @UniversalORL Experience a magical open-world adventure with @HogwartsLegacy, inspired by all corners of the Wizarding World – including the ruins seen in Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride at @UniversalORL 💫 https://t.co/jt5pblGJxw

Players already know that there will be a number of areas to explore beyond the castle walls in Hogwarts Legacy. The clip mentioned that these will also include familiar places such as Hogsmeade Village, the Forbidden Forest and areas beyond the Black Lake. It also stated that the developers were looking for inspiration from all corners of the wizarding world, including Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride.

An in-game side quest will allow players to visit those castle ruins and there will be many more references for them to notice after finally stepping into the game world. For the Back to Hogwarts celebration, four new videos were also shared which are available on Hogwarts Legacy's official YouTube channel.

Each of these videos allows players to tour the four common rooms of the castle. The short clips showcase the intricate design and unique aesthetic of the four. The videos also provide a glimpse of the entrances to each common room that Potterheads will surely enjoy.

After weeks of information that has mostly disappointed and angered fans, the slew of news that came during the Back to Hogwarts 2022 celebration has been met with a much more positive reception. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most awaited games in the last couple of years and the anticipation is only rising.

