How to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy?

Early access to Hogwarts Legacy is the stuff that Potterheads' dreams are made of. The Avalanche Software-developed title has been one of the most anticipated games of the past couple of years, and players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on it.

While the open-world action RPG title will officially be released on February 10 next year after being delayed yet again, players do have the option to get early access to the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is set a century before the time of Harry Potter, the protagonist of the popular book series. Players will step into the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry as newly admitted fifth-year students, honing their magical skills by attending classes on various subjects.

So how can players get early access to the game?

Players can get early access to Hogwarts Legacy through Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, or Collector’s Editions

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Get a head start into your Hogwarts adventures. Pre-order the Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Collector's Edition of #HogwartsLegacy to receive 72 hours early access. Get a head start into your Hogwarts adventures. Pre-order the Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Collector's Edition of #HogwartsLegacy to receive 72 hours early access. https://t.co/sZ3uBw7bUG

After announcing the delay in the release to 2023, WB Games Avalanche revealed the various editions of the wizarding RPG that will be available for players to purchase. Each of these editions contains various in-game cosmetic items and perks for players to enjoy.

Among the other items they offer, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's Editions provide players with a three-day early access option. This essentially means that those who pre-order the aforementioned versions of the game will be able to play it by February 7, three days before the official launch.

The breakdown of what each of these editions provides is as follows:

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Bring a darker flair to your journey through the wizarding world. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe & Digital Deluxe Editions tomorrow at 8 AM PT. Bring a darker flair to your journey through the wizarding world. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe & Digital Deluxe Editions tomorrow at 8 AM PT. https://t.co/tzDUBvFfcl

Deluxe Edition

Thestral Mount

Full Game

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Onyx Hippogriff Mount (Pre-Order Exclusive)

72 Hours Early Access

Digital Deluxe Edition

Thestral Mount

Full Game

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Onyx Hippogriff Mount (Pre-Order Exclusive)

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Cross-Gen Upgrade

72 Hours Early Access

Collector's Edition

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Steel Case & Full Game

Collector’s Edition Box

Floating Wand with Book Base

Kelpie Robe

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

It is highly likely that the 72 hours of early access that each of these editions provides will heavily appeal to the Potterheads who have been impatiently waiting for more than two years to step into the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy. A fully-fleshed-out RPG based in the world of Harry Potter is a long-cherished dream for them, and they are biding their time to see it come to fruition.

The Collector's Edition is priced at around $299.99 but is currently unavailable at the time of writing. The Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered for $69.99 on Steam and $79.99 on the PlayStation store.

While WB Games had earlier announced that Hogwarts Legacy would be released in 2022 during the holiday period, they did not provide a release date for months. The lack of confirmation made the community think that the title was again delayed.

The worries turned out to be true as WB Games revealed in August that the date was delayed by a few months into 2023 to give the developers more time to deliver the best possible gaming experience. There's a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, and one can only hope that the title will live up to it when it's finally launched.

