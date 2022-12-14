Hogwarts Legacy has gone gold; but isn't coming to last-gen systems and Nintendo Switch anytime soon

WB Games Avalanche has finally revealed the release date for Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch, but with the announcement came the reveal of a further delay. While the hotly anticipated wizarding RPG has gone gold and will arrive in February 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, it will arrive on Nintendo in July and for PS4 and Xbox One in April.

Hogwarts Legacy has already seen a slew of delays that have surely left fans frustrated with the entire situation. The community first saw a leak of the title's gameplay back in 2018. The announcement trailer came out in 2020 with the initial reveal slated to be in 2021.

The initial delay saw Hogwarts Legacy being pushed back to 2022 with WB Games repeatedly assuring that players will get to do their toes in the wizarding world RPG on Holiday 2022. In August of this year, another delay was announced.

It was revealed that the game will finally arrive in February of 2023 with the release date for Nintendo Switch to be revealed later. The announcement for the latter has finally arrived and it also contains bad news for Xbox One and PS4 players.

WB Games Avalanche @AvalancheWB Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. Some updates on PS4, Xbox One, & Switch release dates for Hogwarts Legacy. We want to deliver the best possible experience to the entire community, no matter which platform they choose. That said, we're excited to announce the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions have gone gold! twitter.com/HogwartsLegacy… Some updates on PS4, Xbox One, & Switch release dates for Hogwarts Legacy. We want to deliver the best possible experience to the entire community, no matter which platform they choose. That said, we're excited to announce the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions have gone gold! twitter.com/HogwartsLegacy…

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Nintendo Switch in April, 2023 and on Xbox One and PS4 in July, 2023

The initial announcement back in August revealed that the wizarding world RPG title from WB Games Avalanche will arrive on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date was slated to be revealed later.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. https://t.co/zh0EsOvDb7

The recent announcement provided Potterheads eagerly waiting for the game with a release date for Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023, and mentioned that the title has gone gold for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The term 'going gold' indicates that the development of the title is now complete and can be shipped.

It was also further revealed that the release date for Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is now set to be April 4, 2023. The post read:

"The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms."

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on April 4, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on July 25, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The team is looking forward to bringing you the game and we want to deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms.

This means that those who wish to play Hogwarts Legacy on the previous generation consoles of Xbox and PlayStation will have to wait for almost two months before they can do so. This has not sat well with the community at large, and expectably so.

While the reason for the delay assures players that the developers are trying to provide them with the best experience, the repeated changes with the release date have gotten fans worried about how severe the persisting issue behind it is. One can only hope that the game's launch will not see any further tweaks in dates.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy @BigD85615364 Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023, with the 72 hour early access beginning on February 7, 2023. @BigD85615364 Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023, with the 72 hour early access beginning on February 7, 2023.

As of the moment, the official Twitter handle has repeatedly confirmed that the game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on February 10, 2023, with early access beginning on February 7, 2023. Potterheads will also learn more about the title and the in-game mechanics with the gameplay showcase slated to be held on December 14.

Poll : 0 votes