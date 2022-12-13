10 best Nintendo Switch games of 2022

2022 has been a great year for the Nintendo Switch. The Super Mario creator's hybrid gaming console has enjoyed massive success since its release in 2017, and the streak continues. From acclaimed AAA titles to surprise indie hits, fans of the platform have been spoilt for choice when it comes to quality game releases.

With the year nearing its end, let's take a look back at the absolute best games released for the Nintendo Switch so far. Note that the following list consists only of new games. This means ports such as Persona 5 Royal and Portal: Companion Collection — as fantastic as they are — will not count.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The entries are ranked in no particular order.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Monster Hunte Rise: Sunbreak (DLC), and 8 other amazing Nintendo Switch games of 2022

1) Tunic

The next Legend of Zelda entry may have been delayed to next year, but the Nintendo Switch was fortunate enough to receive an inspired indie entry.

Tunic is an isometric action adventure that takes a page from Nintendo's own revolutionary series. It features item-based progression, puzzle-solving, and dungeon exploration without dialogue or handholding, as players slash and dodge their way through enemies.

The game is a delightful journey full of mystery, with challenges and surprises in equal measure.

2) Kirby and The Forgotten Land

The first mainline 3D Kirby entry arrived on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year in the form of Kirby and The Forgotten Land.

Taking place in a post-apocalyptic setting, the adorable pink puffball's latest adventure sees all of his abilities translated into a 3D platformer experience. With new enemies, level design, Copy Abilities, and hilarious transformations, this is a Kirby fan's dream come true.

The developers at HAL Laboratory one-upped themselves by bringing Kirby to a new dimension with many collectibles to find and levels to beat.

3) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus marks a bold new direction for developer Game Freak. With feudal-era Sinnoh's sandbox areas to travel through, real-time action-driven Pokemon captures, and many other quality-of-life changes, this is a much-needed breath of fresh air for the JRPG series.

The turn-based combat is one of the few familiar aspects of this experience, and it all melts together cohesively for a Pokemon game that is unlike anything else.

4) Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Koei Tecmo and Nintendo's crossover Warriors spin-offs have been well-received thus far, and we just got another one in the form of Three Hopes.

Building upon the foundations of 2017's hack & slash entry, this game is more narrative-focused. It is set in the same universe as the 2019 strategy RPG, and fans can pick their house of choice and fight hordes of enemies while strategically managing their own AI party members.

Outside of combat, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes takes a more laid-back approach with exploration, dialogue, relationships, item management, and resources. At the end of the day, the game is an exciting product for fans of both the Fire Emblem and Warriors franchises.

5) Triangle Strategy

One of Square Enix's many HD-2D projects, Triangle Strategy is, as its name suggests, a strategy RPG. Despite its retro-inspired visuals, this turn-based tactical game has a mature narrative. In combat, the grid-driven battles are flashy yet engaging and remind players of Final Fantasy Tactics. Players who crave challenge will find it in droves here.

Triangle Strategy may have simple progression and some familiarity for fans of the genre, but it aims to evolve the formula instead of reworking it.

6) Splatoon 3

With a new story to tell, Splatoon 3 is the best iteration of the iconic third-person shooter series yet. Everything has been polished to a tee, from the ink-spraying combat and balancing to the refined level design and set pieces for the single player.

Throw in some slick visuals and smooth 60 FPS performance, and Splatoon 3 makes itself a clear contender for one of the best games to play on the Nintendo Switch.

7) Neon White

Another indie hit on this list, Neon White is all about skill and style. It is a first-person-shooter-cum-platformer from Angel Matrix and Annapurna Interactive that will test your mettle to the extreme.

Levels are tight and demand precision as players use the card system to take down foes and move across the field. It all results in one of the most zen-like experiences out there that keeps players coming back for more.

8) Monster Hunte Rise: Sunbreak (DLC)

The latest Sunbreak expansion for 2021's Monster Hunter Rise delivers everything fans of Capcom's monster-slaying series have been wanting — more monsters to fight and opportunities to craft new gear.

Sunrise also takes place in a new area with a fresh story and characters. The battles are as refined as those in the base game. It goes ahead and sprinkles more challenges on top, thanks to new enemy attacks and the Master Rank.

9) Bayonetta 3

Fans of SEGA's underrated hack & slash series finally got their prayers answered with the release of Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch.

A multiverse-centric story, new gameplay elements, and refinement of the core combat make the game more than just another sequel. New weapons, Demon masquerade transformations, and the Demon Slave monster control elements make it the most feature-rich combat that the series has ever seen.

While some fans have expressed confusion at the mismatch of varied set pieces and elements, this spectacular fighter is not one to miss out on.

10) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Monolith Soft's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch, thanks to its massive and seamless open world.

The latest entry makes massive improvements to the gameplay formula, with over half a dozen party members and the new Ouroboros system. It may stumble a bit with its narrative, but it is overflowing with content, from meaningful side quests to powerful super bosses.

The gameplay may also not be for everyone, with its auto-attack nature and one-the-fly party management. However, those who can overcome its overwhelming nature will find a delightful RPG to enjoy.

