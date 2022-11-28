"How is this even legal?": Fans furious after Square Enix mobile titles are confirmed to be shut down

Embracer Group recently announced the closure of several Square Enix spinoff titles on smartphones. The publisher made headlines after acquiring many iconic gaming franchises from Japanese gaming giant Square Enix. These include the popular third-person action-adventure franchise Tomb Raider and the sci-fi immersive sim series Deus Ex.

As tweeted by game studio Onoma (previously known as Square Enix Montreal), many games will soon disappear from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

sukru tikves @stikves



We paid for those games, and now they are being removed from the store. Not "no longer available for sale", no.



Outright being removing the ability to play from those who own it. How is this even legal?

The list includes Arena Battle Champions, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes, and most notably Deus Ex GO. Aside from being removed from the two online stores, the said games owned by players will be unplayable from January 4, 2023. This has left many fans very upset and they have voiced their concerns about the future of digital gaming.

Fans are unhappy with Embracer's decision to delist these former Square Enix smartphone games

Players have taken to Twitter to express their discontent with the news:

Sector 6 (ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) @Sector_6_



And this is why Physical Games will always be superior to Digital Games. Companies can just cut you off from the product you paid for and it's gone, just like your money.

VeritableHero @VeritableHero



I have no idea what is happening to prompt the 'current players will not be able to access the games' step but that is awful.



What a hot mess @StudioOnoma and @embracergroup I have no idea what is happening to prompt the 'current players will not be able to access the games' step but that is awful.

I understand preventing new sales but this is a whole step past that in the wrong direction.

Devteam Life @DevteamL

If you want to play the true Silent Hill 2 experience, you have to find the original PS1 disk because Konami lost the source code.



Behind this, something that ALWAYS bummed me is how can we preserve videogames in the long-term? If you want to play the true Silent Hill 2 experience, you have to find the original PS1 disk because Konami lost the source code.

What about Onoma products that are full digital?

Usually, games remain in a player's library even if they are delisted on a digital platform. While most of the games affected are online-centric, others like Deus Ex GO can also be played offline. As such, it's no surprise that fans are largely displeased with this particular game being delisted.

Players can even redeem rewards from the 2016 console/PC game Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, including Praxis Kits (which grant skill points for players to invest in) in Deus Ex GO. It also features a level editor for players to partake in ingenious community-created levels that are even tougher than what the base game offers. What makes matters worse is that Deus Ex GO is a paid game - so those who have purchased it from their phone's online application store stand to lose a lot.

The current backlash from fans is understandable. Game preservation has always been a hot topic in the digital gaming scene and this is one of the many examples of how easy it is for consumers to lose access to virtual products they have rightfully purchased.

It also seems unlikely that the publisher or Onoma will offer their customers refunds, which could land them in hot water with European authorities as the move is in violation of EU consumer rights. Additionally, this has made fans wary of Embracer's acquisition of the IP (intellectual property) from Square Enix.

At this point in time, players who recently bought Deus Ex GO should ask for a refund from their respective application stores. For others who are unable to reach out for assistance, the only option would be to wrap up the game as soon as possible. It remains to be seen how this situation will play out in the days and weeks to come.

