Deus Ex could do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't, as rumors hint at a franchise comeback

According to a recent podcast with Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grub, Eidos Interactive has some major plans for their Deus Ex franchise. If the rumors are to be believed, the developers, who are in the process of being purchased by Embracer Group, want to “do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t.”

If this news is true, fans of the classic Action RPG could have an incredible experience to look forward to in the future. As with all leaks and rumors, this must be taken with a grain of salt, but good things could be on the horizon for Deus Ex.

(Clip begins at 13:54)

Rumors suggest that Deus Ex is scheduled for a major comeback

The topic of Deus Ex came up while Jeff Grub and Patrick Klepek were discussing Square Enix’s reasons for getting rid of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. After spending time discussing why the sale happened, they shifted their focus to Eidos Montreal’s Action RPG franchise.

Grub revealed:

“The rumblings I’ve heard is that the studio, Crystal Dynamics, wants to immediately get into Deus Ex.”

Considering that the last game in the franchise was Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, fans of the series would no doubt be excited to get a game that could compare or compete with Cyberpunk 2077.

The publisher, according to Jeff Grub, has some major plans along the way, as they want to show that they can do what CD PROJEKT RED could not. He said:

"They wanna get right back into that ... they wanna do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't. We'll see if that happens. It's so early, who knows what that will turn into, but there was no possibility for that conversation to even begin under the current Square Enix."

Cyberpunk 2077’s release was received with mixed reactions. Many players praised the character designs and gorgeous visuals. However, far too many users found the game completely unplayable.

There were many instances of game-breaking bugs and crashes, which would eventually be addressed in the major 1.52 update. That particular update made Cyberpunk 2077 playable - it didn’t add major content to the game, but it addressed many of the issues fans had.

Another problem with Cyberpunk 2077 is that it bills itself as an RPG, but everything it does with RPG elements is standard at best. Though there are lots of quests to go on, the world lacks in USP.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a huge and gorgeous world, with tons of people going about their lives, it still feels empty. The protagonist did very little interacting with the world around him in Cyberpunk 2077, making it feel unsatisfying.

It is worth noting that fans should not start expecting news about a return to Deus Ex anytime soon. The sale to Embracer Group has not been finalized, and thus, they cannot begin any actual planning when it comes to a new game.

As with all rumors, this news should be considered speculation until the developer or publisher officially confirms that they wish to return to the classic Action RPG franchise.

