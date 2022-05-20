Embracer Group sees "great potential" in Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and IPs for spin-offs, remasters, and remakes

Embracer Group, the Swedish company set to acquire Crystal Dynamics and Eidos’ IPs from Square Enix, has recently discussed the purchase and what they perceive the future of the IPs to be.

According to Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors, things look very positive when it comes to producing remakes, remasters, and spin-offs starring the IPs they will be purchasing. More details about the acquisition and future plans for Embracer will be addressed in the article below.

Embracer Group has big plans for the IPs of Crystal Dynamics and Eidos

During a recent fourth-quarter earnings report, Lars Wingefors spoke about the acquisition, what it means to the company, and how the purchase was received overall. The company is acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and a host of IPs.

The acquisition will include about 1,100 employees across the three studios in eight locations around the world. The deal is scheduled to close sometime between July and September this year.

What does this mean for the future of the purchased IPs though? Apparently, the reception from Embracer Group was very positive.

“The announcement got an overwhelming and positive response. We see great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spin-offs as well as transmedia projects across the group.”

Embracer Group spoke about how the Tomb Raider franchise sold 88 million units, while Deux Ex had 12 million units sold. When it comes to the Embracer Group, there are certainly some positives to come from it.

During the call, the company specifically mentioned several IPs: Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain. The company has its eye on creating sequels, remakes, remasters, spin-offs, and more for the IPs that they will soon own.

One thing is for sure though. Crystal Dynamics is working on a new Tomb Raider game using Unreal Engine 5. It will reportedly push the envelope of fidelity and create incredibly high-quality cinematic action.

Mentioning the Legacy of Kain series is certainly interesting though. The last Legacy of Kain game was released in 2003, with Legacy of Kain: Defiance. The 2016 multiplayer game Nosgoth was set in the same universe, but was not a Legacy of Kain game.

It is a well known franchise that could desperately use a reboot. The games were a hit in the late 90s and early 2000s, and merely mentioning the franchise by name would get gamers interested.

While there is certainly a Tomb Raider game in the works, a spin-off may be an interesting choice for the iconic franchise. Lara Croft has always been the main character of those games, but there could be others that could briefly be the protagonist.

Eidos has also had quite a few interesting IPs that have laid dormant over the years. Among them are classics from earlier generations such as Way of the Samurai or Time Splitters 2. There are so many games that this company could bring back to life, if they are willing to do so.

Unfortunately, there are no confirmed details about the upcoming games, but things are looking bright for the IPs that the Embracer Group is about to purchase.

