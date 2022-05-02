With Embracer Group acquiring Eidos Montreal, why there needs to be a new Deus Ex game in the future

Since the announcement by Embracer Group, Deus Ex has been a major topic of discussion within the community. After all, the gaming franchise has been iconic in gaming, but has been put on the back burner. Embracer Group's acquisition could rejig the entire setup as it has acquired the western studio from Square Enix, which includes Eidos Interactive. Despite no official confirmation, there's a strong case for getting a possible Deus Ex game in the future.

Strangely, had Eidos Interactive continued under Square Enix, things would have looked quite bleak. The recent trends under the Japanese giants haven't been good as far as the western studios were concerned. Embracer's focus in relation to their acquisition is quite clear, and it's also the principal reason fans could hope for a visit to the futuristic world of prosthetics and advanced AI.

Embracer Group's acquisition could eventually open the way for a new Deus Ex game

Deus Ex has been a constant over the last two decades, with the first game ushering in a new era for gaming. However, it has been about five years since the series saw an addition. What has led fans to be hopeful is that there has been no word about the closure of the IP.

Earlier on April 2, Embracer Group announced their potential acquisition of the western division of Square Enix that includes Eidos Montreal, among others. Along with the studios, Embracer now holds the rights for the IPs, one of which is in the discussion.

As soon as the news was announced, rumors about a brand new Deus Ex game began to spread. It quickly turned out to be fake, but there remains some scope for hope based on what the new owners had to say:

"Embracer believes there will be an increasingly strong demand for high-quality content, including AAA single-player titles, over the next decade. We aim to continue working with leading platforms and license holders and to form deeper strategic relationships with a handful of leading companies in the industry. Furthermore, synergies across Embracer's ecosystem benefit our people and companies. Our approach is that quality comes first in games development, which is why we believe our decentralized operating model of empowering management teams while facilitating synergies positions Embracer for sustainable long-term success."

It's quite clear that the emphasis, for the time being, will be on AAA single-player games. A new Tomb Raider game using Unreal Engine 5 is already in the making. Based on what CEO Lars Wingerof had to say, there is a valuation of the "fantastic IPs" created over the years.

Logically, there's a lot of sense in creating a brand new Deus Ex video game at the moment. After all, the last game was released quite a few years ago, and since then, revolutionary new technologies have emerged.

One of those gifts is Epic's Unreal Engine 5, which is slated to become the next generation of video games. In fact, some renowned titles like the new Witcher game are already using it. Previous games in the Deus series have shown futuristic technology and graphical finesse, which could all be perfected with something like Unreal Engine 5.

Despite no recent video games, the Deus Ex franchise remains in the minds of gamers. It's no surprise that the first thing people have enquired about post the announcement is for a new game. Making one will surely take time, but it will be one that will have a readymade demand.

Embracer Group will also have to look no further than Polish studio CD Projekt Red, which has announced a brand new Witcher game. The franchise's popularity will always make sense commercially, if not anything else.

Embracer Group plans to complete the deal between the months of July and September in 2022. It's unlikely that any formal or new decisions will be made official before then. Based on fan and commercial interests, a new Deus Ex video game in the future won't be an outlandish claim to make, despite no indications as of now.

