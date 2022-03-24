The new Witcher title won't be called the Witcher 4

With talk of The Witcher 4, fans have recently been treated to a special teaser image that shows a partially buried medallion in the shape of a Lynx. Of course, this brought much speculation to what would ultimately be what players deemed "The Witcher 4."

However, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the latest addition to the iconic series will not be known as The Witcher 4. Here is what we know about it so far.

The new Witcher game will not be called the Witcher 4

With the recent reveal, fans of the Witcher did not receive very much information about the upcoming game, and CD Projekt Red remains very tight-lipped about any new developments. As of this moment, there are no additional details available about the development timeline, the name of the title, the characters or storylines that will be featured, or anything even resembling a release date.

There is a new saga beginning

One thing that fans do know, and have been assured of, however, is that with a new game comes a new beginning. The teaser image features the line "A New Saga Begins" and this implies that their upcoming title will not feature Geralt. In fact, it has been confirmed that The Witcher was a trilogy, so Geralt will not be the main character, although that's not to say there can't be a cameo appearance.

The game will not be exclusive to the Epic Games Store

With the recent release of the teaser and additional information regarding the partnership between CD Projekt Red and Epic Games, players were worried that the Epic Games Store would see an official release. It is confirmed, however, that this is not the case. As far as current information goes, the game will be released on multiple storefronts. Unfortunately, only time will tell exactly which of those storefronts it will be available on.

It was our initial confirmation of a new saga in The Witcher franchise. Right now, we are not discussing any specifics in terms or story, characters, mechanics, or plot details. What we have NOT announced today:- A game called The Witcher 4.- A game exclusive to one storefront.It was our initial confirmation of a new saga in The Witcher franchise. Right now, we are not discussing any specifics in terms or story, characters, mechanics, or plot details.

Fans can look forward to more information being released over time

The new teaser image prompts many questions, but more information may be unveiled later this year (Image via CD Projekt Red)

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 seeing many problems for CD Projekt Red, it's safe to assume that there won't be too much information revealed until closer to its release date. Despite this, fans looking for more information should keep an eye on their Twitter handles and await more information. This is a major title in progress, and more details are sure to be announced in the future.

