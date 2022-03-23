Will The Witcher 4 be an Epic Games Store exclusive?

Fans are excited about the recent information released on The Witcher 4, which will run on Unreal Engine 5.

However, some players are concerned about the game's exclusivity, now that there is a partnership with Epic Games. Fans can rest easy, as The Witcher 4 will be available on multiple platforms and will not be confined to the Epic Games Store.

Will The Witcher 4 be available on multiple platforms?

There are no plans to be exclusive to one platform for game sales

As of right now, CD Projekt Red has no plans on keeping the game exclusive to one platform. In fact, they recently posted the following message on Twitter:

This is fantastic news for fans of the series who will be also able to use Steam to download the game. As time moves forward and more information is released, fans can follow The Witcher on Twitter for real-time updates regarding any pertinent information.

What information is available regarding the game?

As of right now, the details surrounding this new game are sparse. Players are treated to an image of a cat medallion and the words 'A New Saga Begins." However, that leaves many unanswered questions for fans of the series. With the new engine running the game, fans can expect the upcoming title to look better than ever, and it will likely allow players to feel more in touch with the game's world.

The partnership between Epic and CD Projeckt Red is an exciting one

"This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant."

The strategic partnership between Epic and CD Projekt Red is sure to turn a few heads. Having developers of this caliber combine forces and work through the changes to move the game from the original REDengine to the anticipated Unreal Engine 5 is an exciting step. This should improve the visual storytelling capabilities and make the open-world feel even more epic.

There are no specific details regarding the game's development timetable or release

There isn't much information available about the launch of The Witcher 4. Even though the hype for the game is very real, fans do not have much information to go off of yet. The good news, however, is that fans know there is more exciting information coming down the pipeline. Players may soon have the release date information they are seeking.

Edited by Siddharth Satish