Cyberpunk developers CD Projekt Red collaborates with Fortnite Epic Games

Fortnite might be getting another collaboration soon. CD Projekt Red, developers for games like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, will be working with Epic Games for a long time. The move was announced today and had fans of both pretty excited.

This will allow these developers to make games on Epic Games' new Unreal Engine 5, which Fortnite currently runs on. The game made the transition recently, and it's worked excellently. Here's what other players might need to know about the new partnership.

New partnership announced for CD Projekt Red, Epic Games, and likely Fortnite

Along with the partnership, the company announced its first Witcher game since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which won a total of 250 Game of the Year awards. Naturally, fans were waiting for another entry to the franchise.

The Witcher 3 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Since The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings in 2011, all Witcher games have been released on the REDengine technology. From here on out, Unreal Engine 5 will be the franchise's main development engine, and it will be managed by Epic Games' side of the partnership.

If and when Epic Games upgrades to another better engine, the partnership will continue there, too. CD Projekt Red CTO Pawel Zawodny said this about the monumental agreement:

"From the outset, we did not consider a typical licensing arrangement; both we and Epic see this as a long-term, fulfilling tech partnership. It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release."

While this partnership will benefit The Witcher franchise, Fortnite players will probably get something out of it.

ShiinaBR, a prominent Fortnite leaker, expects a crossover with The Witcher. This will likely occur during Chapter 3 Season 2, when several collaborations, including Doctor Strange and The Prowler, are already scheduled.

