The Witcher 4 teaser could be hinting at School of the Cat

Fans of The Witcher series recently got The Witcher 4 teaser image featuring a medallion partially submerged in snow. Seeing this medallion with the text "A New Saga Begins" has thrown them through a loop.

Clearly, the medallion seems to be some sort of cat or feline creature. But could this mean that CD Projekt Red is hinting at the School of the Cat? Here is what we know so far about the image.

The Witcher 4 could be hinting at the School of the Cat with the teaser image

Players may know that Geralt follows the School of the Wolf, thanks to his Wolf medallion, but seeing a medallion that resembles a cat made some think that they may be getting a Witcher game that features Ciri as the playable character.

This may or may not be the case, but at this time, users do not have any information on what exactly the story is of the upcoming Witcher game.

Some have speculated this medallion actually to be a lynx

Of course, if gamers look at the School of the Cat medallion and then view the one in the teaser image, they look a bit different. The one in the teaser, though, is still feline in appearance.

Some fans have hinted at it being a Lynx, to which CD Projekt Red's Global Community Director, Marcin Momot, had the following response:

But why is the Lynx an important link in this?

Fans of the series will know about the School of the Wolf and the School of the Cat. But the School of the Lynx is a very different school of yet another feline type of animal.

The text in the teaser reading "A New Saga Begins" implies that there may be more focus on something drastically different than what players are used to — The School of the Lynx.

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed so far

While there have been some hints and theories surrounding precisely what will take place in this The Witcher 4, fans do not have anything concrete. So far, they know it's a lynx and that there is a new game being worked on that may or may not be called The Witcher 4.

They also know that it's based on a new saga, so it's safe to say Geralt will not take center stage.

Users will have to wait until the future for more updates

No one likes being left in the dark, but that's part of the fun about teasers. It makes fans wonder about all of the unique possibilities.

Until more information comes out, fans will need to make do with the community's various theories and deductions. But that's not a bad thing after all. Speculation is fun.

