The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally announced - Release date, new gameplay elements, and more

When a sequel for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced on Nintendo Switch, fans were ecstatic. The game has finally received an official title -The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is set to be released on May 12, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most popular open-world games of all time, thanks to its freedom of exploration and creativity. Outside of a couple of trailers, the publisher has been fairly tight-lipped about the game, leading to unrest on social media.

However, Zelda fans can take a moment to rejoice following the announcement of the popular Switch-exclusive title.

The latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shares new gameplay details

Zelda Universe @ZeldaUniverse New key artwork has released for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. #BOTW2 New key artwork has released for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. #BOTW2 https://t.co/6Aqn4rYhHO

The trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom opens up with a look at odd wall carvings, likely hinting at what's to come. This includes a mysterious (perhaps masked) entity and two other unidentified persons.

This gives way to the protagonist, Link, dressed in his familiar blue tunic, as he opens gigantic doors to head off into the distance. The place seems to be floating in mid-air as he jumps off the edge, plummeting downwards towards the land of Hyrule.

The developers have time and again accentuated air traversal and this trailer certainly emphasizes that. This ensures that the scale is also much larger than what was possible on the Wii U, as players will have more areas to explore. Of course, scaling the environment once again plays an important role here.

Link can be seen scaling cliffs just like in the previous game. His new ability to make an object reverse its trajectory is once again reflected here as he uses it to move upwards. This should make for more interesting traversal challenges than ever before. Players should also expect a lot of free-fall in this game.

It is featured in the new key art of the game, which shows the protagonist looking downwards, at the lands below. This is in stark contrast to the prequel's key art, which was about the hero scaling a cliff barehanded.

While it is likely that the glider will make a comeback, there seems to be a new way of traversal. Link can be seen effortlessly dropping onto some kind of small airship or aircraft shaped like a bird. Impressive vistas are also visible in the distance, including some sort of glowing symbol on the ground below.

Fans will definitely have more questions upon watching the new trailer for the upcoming Legend of Zelda game. Hopefully, Nintendo will have future plans to show off the game before the official launch on May 12, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far