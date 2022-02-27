Zelda: Breath of the Wild players find innovative ways in the Rinu Honika Shrine

Zelda: Breath of the Wild is almost about to complete five years, but players are still managing to create innovative solutions to all kinds of problems.

Over the years, expansions have been made for the game, like the Champions Ballad DLC pack. Shrines are an exciting part of the game, and the Champions Ballad contains a pretty fiery shrine in the form of the Rinu Honika Shrine.

The shrine has several layers of fire that players need to avoid and protect Link from.

The usual route that most players take is to avoid fire and block it. Despite the game's existence for several years now, the players still surprise the community. There are two such methods that the players are a method which is different from the usual ones.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild players discover innovative methods in the Rinu Honika shrine

Rinu Honika Shrine is pretty tricky due to the fiery maze, and they are no less in number. It's difficult to tackle this maze and can be a nuisance if players don't know their way around.

However, the community has again come forward with two unique solutions in every sense.

The first solution was given out by Twitter user Aqua10202, who deviated from the typical method of blocking the blaze. Instead, the user equipped Link with the Blizzard rod. Whenever Link is about to enter the flames, the player hits the Blizzard rod just before the moment.

This creates cold air wafts, which protects against fire damage. While it's pretty different, the method is undoubtedly effective but will require a certain sense of timing from the player.

Another method was discovered by ChrisJAIK22, who found out that the Flamebreaker armour is quite effective. However, their armour has to stay at level 2, allowing Link to run straight through the flame. In addition, players will not need to make any blocks or runes like the Magnesis rune.

Of course, players are always free to go with more stereotypical methods if they aren't comfortable enough. However, it's heartwarming to see the community being so involved. At this point, there is probably no problem in Zelda: Call of the Wild that the players can't solve.

