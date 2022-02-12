The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could be delayed, according to insider

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is a game fans were very much looking forward to in the most recent Nintendo Direct but were left empty-handed. This leads some to speculate that a delay will happen, with some thinking it won’t drop until 2023.

However, a well-known Nintendo insider, Samus Hunter, revealed that a delay has not yet been confirmed but said when one would likely be announced. In addition, they did confirm a Zelda game is for sure coming in 2022.

What does 2022 hold for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

In a Twitter thread, the insider talked about the future of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. The thread also mentioned what fans of the Zelda franchise could be expecting. One of the biggest things this insider talked about is that there will be a Zelda product released this year. One of the things discussed is rumors of a delay.

They said other titles are in development in the series, but the plans are for a late 2022 release for Breath of the Wild 2. However, if there were going to be a delay for the upcoming sequel, it would likely not be announced in April or May 2022.

This is because that is typically the period for the new Fiscal Year projection, so they would want this sort of thing to be precise. As the insider said, there “will” be a Legend of Zelda product this year. It’s unlikely that the title will be the already-released The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask version on the Nintendo Switch.

As always, it’s essential to take these sorts of leaks or reveals with a grain of salt, but Samus Hunter has a fairly reliable track record of reveals, such as the date of the latest Nintendo Direct as well as how long it was going to be.

However, no insider is 100% correct, so sometimes people get bad information leaked to them. But according to them, a late 2022 release date is still planned at this moment for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but it could change later in the Spring.

Hopefully, as the months roll on, fans of the Zelda franchise will have something to look forward to.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar