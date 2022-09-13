Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse finally gets a Western release on Nintendo Switch

The Fatal Frame series has had a curious relationship with publisher Nintendo. They are the co-owners of the cult-classic survival horror series, after all. Alongside Koei Tecmo, the series has been Nintendo-exclusive since the Wii entry. Called Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, this fourth installment of Nintendo's motion-controlled home console was released back in 2008.

Unlike other entries, though, it never made it out of Japan. Until now, that is. Revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct showcase, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will be coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2023.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming enhanced version of Fatal Frame 4

Fatal Frame 4 seems to be a remaster of sorts, reflected in upgraded visuals with regards to environmental assets, character modes, shadows, and more. The original game featured four different characters who will explore a variety of haunted locations and take down vengeful spirits.

The Camera Obscura is an enchanted camera that will help these protagonists deal with supernatural horrors, like the series always has.

The story is set on the fictional Rougetsu Island and focuses on Ruka Minazuki, one of a group of girls who was held captive on the island for unknown reasons. Years after their rescue, still suffering from amnesia, Ruka and the two surviving girls return to the island to seek out the truth.

Thanks to the underrated nature of the game, it drew the attention of dedicated fans who released an unofficial English fan-translation for the Wii. Of course, that is no longer needed as fans can finally get their hands on the game easily, without jumping through hoops.

It is great to see the publisher giving their forgotten catalog a chance. The latest installment on the Wii U did not perform particularly well in terms of sales, so this comes as a surprise that the publisher wants to invest further into the IP.

Survival horror games have seen a resurgance lately - these include the Dead Space remake, Resident Evil 4 remake, Callisto Protocol, and more.

The Nintendo platform would also do well with more entries in the genre since it is lacking in that regard. So far, only the Nintendo Switch has been confirmed for release.

However, considering the latest installment Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water made it to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, this likely will too. Are you ready to face new terrors when the game launches early next year?

