5 PS2 survival horror classics that deserve remakes

Survival horror games are becoming increasingly popular, and developers have created a wide range of captivating and fascinating titles. Over time, the survival horror subgenre developed its own fan base.

The Resident Evil 2 remake has demonstrated that an old game can still capture players' interest, but only when effectively implemented. This game established a benchmark for the video game industry and inspired more creators of survival horror games.

There is speculation that Team Bloober may recreate Silent Hill 2, one of the best psychological horror games. Additionally, coming soon is the eagerly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake.

During the PS2 period, this title diversified users' tastes and served as a model for what a survival game should have to resemble.

One of the best periods for fans of video games was the PS2 era. The video game console offered a wide variety of titles.

Survival horror games were trendy during that period, with gamers showing enthusiasm and interest for these offerings. Several PS2 survival horror games deserve remakes, and if done right, they may become hugely successful.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Five best PS2 survival horror games that will smash it with remakes

5) Siren

Siren gives photorealistic character representations of real people's faces, which gives it an unsettling vibe overall. All of the missions are interlinked and performed by a different character for each stage, which will impact subsequent levels.

All survival horror games aim to have a particular emotional impression, ranging from unpleasant psychological thrillers to more subtle forms of fright. The story of Siren frequently adopts the voice of the latter; it is a gloomy, frequently gloomy account of a tragic ceremony and an unavoidable fate.

The faces and movements of real actors are bizarrely grafted onto the characters in cutscenes, giving them a lot of individuality. The world of Siren is frequently shrouded in fog or veiled by night, and it frequently appears as if it were being seen through a somewhat grainy filter, giving even the most mundane surroundings a strange appearance.

4) Obscure 2

In the first part of Obscure, a terrible evil overran a sleepy suburban school, sending a group of high school kids on terrifying adventures where they had to fight biological monsters and even their instructors.

The plot of Obscure: The Aftermath continues as a few of the original game's survivors, now college students, struggle to control a weird black bloom invading their campus.

Obscure 2's plot is impressive, and the game's creators did an excellent job frightening gamers. The player's patience is put to the test on each level with a variety of challenging puzzles.

They experience anxiety on some level, and the unanticipated terror skillfully holds their attention throughout the game's narrative.

A remake of Obscure: The Aftermath would undoubtedly be popular with users who enjoy the survival horror genre. The six characters they manage in the game are all attempting to survive, and each has an AI partner.

They will occasionally get to pick the characters they want to utilize, but other times the coupling will be determined by the plot.

3) Haunting Ground

A criminally pale young woman named Fiona Belli appears in the game. She wakes up one day trapped in a cage in the dark basement of an abandoned castle with only a simple sheet covering her, with no knowledge of how she got there.

The castle and its surroundings include a lot of grimy features and old-world magnificence coupled with bizarre alchemical technology, a lot of eerie artwork, and a lot of obstacles and puzzles. The area looks fantastic, is enjoyable to explore, and the characters have excellent visual appeal.

In terms of gameplay, Fiona creates an especially defenseless creature. Hawie, another animal companion, appears in the game. Given that Fiona herself has so few skills, Hewie is the single most crucial asset players can use.

The following dog commands are available to users: to sit and stay, to assault, to shake hands, and to search the surroundings. He can seize their essential things in difficult situations and warn them of deadly traps by barking.

2) Alone In The Dark: The New Nightmare

The Resident Evil series and all the conventions associated with this kind of game are strongly referenced in Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare. The lighting technique known as meshing, or simplified real-time lighting, is one that this game makes a lot of effort to experiment with.

Carnby and Cedrac are the two protagonists of the title. Both have a flashlight as a standard feature, and as players explore the mansion's shadowy corners, they can use it to light up the darkness. This adds to the game's ominous and dismal atmosphere.

Overall, the background music and atmosphere of the game are appropriately ominous and frightening, and they blend well with the game. Users familiar with the survival horror genre will recognize the gameplay in this one.

1) Silent Hill 2

It's a given that Silent Hill 2 will come up when talking about survival horror games that, over the past 20 years, have had the most influence on the development of video game narratives. A few recently leaked screenshots of the alleged Silent Hill 2 remake appeared online, which heightened fans' excitement.

In terms of plot and game mechanics, Silent Hill 2 significantly outperforms the PlayStation 1 original. The first game was unquestionably innovative, with completely voice-acted FMV scenes and early efforts at cinematic storytelling.

Silent Hill 2, however, took things further through a stronger focus on the narrative, the emergence of symbology, and the use of visual metaphor.

The title received quick praise from the critics and was soon hailed as one of the best horror games ever created. This is primarily attributable to Team Silent's superb handling of its complex themes of trauma, remorse, and psychiatric disorder through its characters and the meticulous attention paid to the town of Silent Hill.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer